News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington names Brian Robinson Jr. as team's Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Dec 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 6.52.31 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have named running back Brian Robinson Jr. the winner of the team's 2022 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. S Deshazor Everett was the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Robinson missed the first four games of the 2022 season after suffering gunshot wounds to his knee and leg on August 29th.

Robinson returned to the playing field in Week 5 at home against the Tennessee Titans. Despite missing four games, he leads the team in rushing yards (710), rushing attempts (181) and rushing yards per game (64.5). Robinson trails only Houston RB Dameon Pierce in rushing yards per game amongst all rookies in 2022.

The Courage Award is named after Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. The inaugural Ed Block Courage Award was presented in 1978 to Baltimore Colts defensive end Joe Ehrmann. Following the Colts' departure from Baltimore in 1984, the scope of the award expanded to include one player from every team in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders announce game activations for the team's fan appreciation game on New Year's Day, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, Jeremy Reaves and Terry McLaurin named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Washington is sending their most total players to the Pro Bowl since 2016. With Allen and Way being named NFC starters and Jeremy Reaves being named primary special teams player, it marks the most starters selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history since the team sent three starters in 2002.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Commanders elevate Wes Martin, clear Efe Obada to play vs. Giants

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

Washington Commanders announce Inspire Change game activations & events to celebrate positive community impact and social justice leaders

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's annual Inspire Change game on Sunday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET versus the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders and Metro announce extension of evening rail service to accommodate fans attending Sunday Night Football game versus the New York Giants

An extra hour of service will allow fans to enjoy the game and get home safely using Metrorail.

news

Washington Commanders and the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation team up with neighborhood partners for 2022 season of giving during December

The Washington Commanders' Season of Giving is an annual initiative launched with the goal of making a positive impact in the lives of children and families across neighboring communities in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

news

Commanders activate Carson Wentz, place Tyler Larsen on IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with the Virginia High School League Football state championships

The Washington Commanders-VHSL Partnership for the Football State Championships Will Be First Stop on Washington Commanders-OrthoVirginia Community Pop-Up Tour and an Opportunity to Highlight the Top Student-Athletes, Coaches, and Schools Competing on the Field.

news

Charles Leno, Jr. named Washington Commanders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

With his selection, Charles Leno, Jr. becomes the inaugural Washington Commanders' player to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Advertising