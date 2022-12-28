Washington names Brian Robinson Jr. as team's Ed Block Courage Award recipient

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have named running back Brian Robinson Jr. the winner of the team's 2022 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. S Deshazor Everett was the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Robinson missed the first four games of the 2022 season after suffering gunshot wounds to his knee and leg on August 29th.

Robinson returned to the playing field in Week 5 at home against the Tennessee Titans. Despite missing four games, he leads the team in rushing yards (710), rushing attempts (181) and rushing yards per game (64.5). Robinson trails only Houston RB Dameon Pierce in rushing yards per game amongst all rookies in 2022.