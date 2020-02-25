News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 2/25

Feb 25, 2020 at 10:42 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by The Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives Redskins fans a guide to watching the NFL combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives an update on Redskins tackle Trent Williams.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey lists three things fans should keep in mind about the NFL combine.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Chase Young not participating in combine drills.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about which tight ends the Redskins might be looking at during the NFL combine. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig offers his combine notes on NFl draft sleepers, free agency and more.

-- 106.7 The Fan lists off some of the top linebackers in this year's free agent class.

-- 106.7 The Fan's John Healy looks at who Redskins fans should watch at the NFL combine.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Q&A: An Inside Look At Jennifer King's College Basketball Career

-- 2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Five Players To Watch

-- Redskins Rewind: Player Performances From The 2019 NFL Combine

-- #HailMail: Tight Ends, Running Backs, Wide Receivers And More

-- Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Clinch 2015 NFC East Title With Late-Season Surge

-- Redskins Release TE Jordan Reed After Seven Seasons

-- Redskins Exercise 2020 Club Option On RB Adrian Peterson

-- Mel Kiper Jr. Believes Drafting Chase Young Would Bring The Redskins Closer To Being A Division Contender

-- 2020 Mock Drafts: Isaiah Simmons To The Redskins?

-- Looking Back On The Redskins' Last Six First-Round Picks

-- Redskins Announce Season Ticket Renewal Giveaway

-- Ron Rivera Explains Recent Roster Moves: 'It's An Opportunity To Establish A New Core'

-- Doug Williams Wants Dwayne Haskins To Work Hard To Prove He Deserves To Be The Starting Quarterback

-- Randy Jordan: Scott Turner's Offense Will Put Players In Positions To Be Successful

-- "They Understand What I Want": Ron Rivera Explains How He Built The Redskins Coaching Staff

-- Looking Back At Ron Rivera's Last Five First-Round Draft Picks

-- Breaking Down The Redskins' Roster Entering The 2020 Offseason

-- As Ron Rivera Gets Ready To Build The Redskins, He Wants To Build Around A Strong Core Of Players

Advertising