Redskins Rewind: Player Performances From The 2019 NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine returns to Indianapolis, as hundreds of college players will try to improve their stock with teams before the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

For the past two weeks, Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has been evaluating the entire roster to see what needs to be improved before the upcoming campaign. The combine is one of many opportunities for he and the coaching staff to look at players who could help build the team into a contender.

Last year, the Redskins drafted six players who were invited to the combine. They were each given a prospect grade by NFL.com to show their potential level of success at the professional level. Although the grades differed for each pick, they showed enough skill for the Redskins to take a chance on them.

Below are the Redskins' six draft picks who were at the 2019 combine and an evaluation on how they performed.

1. Dwayne Haskins, QB

Prospect grade: 6.7/7 (Year 1 quality starter)

Haskins didn't do much in terms of individual drills; he only participated in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump. His numbers weren't flashy in either of those drills, as he had a 40 time of 5.04 seconds and a 28.5-inch vertical.

He also showed off his arm by throwing to receivers, and that's what impressed analysts the most about his performance. Haskins was on time and accurate with his throws. Commentators on NFL Network pointed out the velocity on his passes, saying the ball "jumps out of his hand." His arm strength, which was one of his biggest assets as a draft prospect, was on display as he threw passes that traveled 50 yards downfield.

Haskins said after his performance that he thought he "spinned it" and he would let the scouts evaluate him. As for his interviews, he said he talked with about 12 teams and they all were positive.