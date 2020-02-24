2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Five Players To Watch

There's a handful of tackles Washington could target in the first round should they trade back, but we'll focus on Becton because he was linked to the Redskins on Monday. According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media, the Redskins would trade back and select Becton fifth overall.

Becton's size immediately stands out -- he's listed as 6-foot-7 and 369 pounds -- but he offers much more than just a big body.

"Enormous frame complemented by surprisingly nimble feet and functional athleticism to handle either tackle spot," Zierlein wrote in his draft profile of Becton. "Becton's combination of movement and force should allow him to fit easily into all running schemes, but he needs to play with better patience in order to control and redirect all that mass into centered blocks in both run and pass. His technique and set-up are better than expected in pass pro, while his size and length allow him to recover and redirect both inside and outside rushes."

Becton started 33 games during his three-year career at Louisville and has experience playing both tackle spots. He played left tackle this past season, earning All-ACC honors for his efforts.

If perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams returns to the Redskins, then there's a good chance they look to fill other positional needs in the early rounds. But if not, Becton could be a potential replacement.