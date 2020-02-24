Redskins Q&A: An Inside Look At Jennifer King's College Basketball Career

Question: Before becoming coworkers, you served as King's AAU coach and coached against her in college. What was she like as a basketball player?

Tuggle: Oh, she was a very good basketball player. One of the things that I'm sure she teaches in football is how to do some fundamental stuff and how to make a nice cut on your passes. That was her. She wasn't an unbelievable athlete, but she knew how to play the game. It really helped her out tremendously.

Q: How did the situation play out when she became one of your assistant coaches?

Tuggle: Well, when my cousin took over the program, I helped him out for seven years. So I've been at Greensboro for 18 years. When he decided to apply for the Greensboro College job and got it, we tried to get up with Jennifer. We tried to get up with Jennifer, we talked with her, but she had already committed to Guilford college.

We went on about our business and about four years later, she's graduating, so we talked to her about helping us out, and she came on board. I took over the head coaching job and asked her to stay with me, so she was with me for another six years at least.

She's a person that you can count on, someone that was constantly working with the kids to get them better. Things happen in these days where nobody's teaching anything. They're just saying, "Go play." What made her a good basketball player is that she knew how to play, she knew the fundamentals, simple stuff that nobody teaches. That's why she was very valuable for us.