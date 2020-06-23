News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/23

Jun 23, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks the Redskins were right to retire Bobby Mitchell's number and asks if the time is right to do the same with Sean Taylor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey asks if it is bullish or bearish to predict that Logan Thomas will post more than 500 yards and catch at least four touchdowns.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes about the Redskins retiring Bobby Mitchell's number and renaming the lower level of FedExField.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes that Dexter Manley is recovered from coronavirus and urges others to "take it seriously."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Pete Hailey consider if the Redskins can lead the NFL in sacks this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson provides some Father's Day advice courtesy of head coach Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco writes about Dwayne Haskins Jr. saying he'll deliver for the Redskins.

-- The Athletic's Michael Lombardi breaks down every team's obvious and non-obvious questions for 2020. (Subscription)

-- Radio.com's Jordan Cohn highlights Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s trainer keeping the quarterback's mind sharp with chess.

Advertising