Washington's 2023 first-round pick has been finalized

Based on how Washington has used its previous first-round picks under head coach Ron Rivera, it can be expected that whoever the team drafts will compete immediately. Dotson started in 10 of his 12 appearances this season, while Jamin Davis, who was picked 19th overall in the 2021 draft, flashed at various points of the season and started in eight games before showing impressive growth in his second season. Davis led the team with 104 tackles and earned the right to call plays for the defense once Cole Holcomb began missing time with a foot sprain.