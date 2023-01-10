News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington's 2023 first-round pick has been finalized

Jan 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The 2022 season is now complete, and the Washington Commanders now know where they will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys that gave it an 8-8-1 record, Washington officially received the 16th overall pick. Washington improved upon its 2021 record of 7-10 with the season finale win over the Cowboys and a tie with the New York Giants in Week 13, giving it the best season finish since 2016, when Washington wrapped up the year with an 8-7-1 record.

The exact spots for Washington's remaining picks will be determined at a later date.

NOTES:

  • Washington holds the 16th overall pick in the draft for the seventh time in franchise history, the most recent of which being last offseason, when the team traded back from the 11th pick with the New Orleans Saints and took Penn State Wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The pick ended up being a success, as Dotson led the Commanders with seven touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 523 yards.
  • Washington's previous selections with the 16th overall pick include Nello Falaschi (1937), Tommy Thompson (1948), Dick Modzelewski (1953), Mike Sommer (1958) and Ryan Kerrigan (2011). Kerrigan is a member of the Commanders' coaching staff and is the team's all-time official sack leader.

Based on how Washington has used its previous first-round picks under head coach Ron Rivera, it can be expected that whoever the team drafts will compete immediately. Dotson started in 10 of his 12 appearances this season, while Jamin Davis, who was picked 19th overall in the 2021 draft, flashed at various points of the season and started in eight games before showing impressive growth in his second season. Davis led the team with 104 tackles and earned the right to call plays for the defense once Cole Holcomb began missing time with a foot sprain.

Washington currently has six draft picks because of the trade for Carson Wentz included the team's 2023 third-round selection. There is a chance Washington receives two compensatory picks because of Brandon Scherff and Tim Settle signing with other teams last offseason.

