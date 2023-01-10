Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 at FedExField on Sunday.
- Washington has now defeated Dallas at FedExField in two of the last three seasons.
- Washington held Dallas to 4-18 on third down (22 percent).
- Washington gave up 182 total net yards, their third fewest allowed against the Cowboys all-time.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Sam Howell made his NFL debut and completed 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 35 rushing yards and rushed for a score.
- Howell became the first rookie quarterback to throw his first NFL pass for a touchdown since Mike White in 2021.
- Howell is the first Washington rookie quarterback to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a single game since Robert Griffin III did so in 2012.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. McLaurin set a new single-season career high with 1,191 yards this season.
- McLaurin (4,281) passed Michael Westbrook (4,280) for 11th most receiving yards in franchise history.
- Running Back Jaret Patterson had 17 carries for 78 yards. It was a new single-game career-high.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 72 yards. He passed 500 yards in his career.
The Washington Commanders have begun their 2022 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller recorded his second interception returned for a touchdown this season.
- Fuller is the seventh player in Washington history to record multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season. He is the first to do so since DeAngelo Hall in 2013.
- Cornerback Danny Johnson had two passes defensed, his second-straight game with multiple passes defensed and his fourth this season.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had two quarterback hits, the 19th and 20th of the season, respectively.
- Punter Tress Way punted seven times for 319 yards and pinned three inside the 20.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|66
|100%
|Chris Paul
|66
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|66
|100%
|Trai Turner
|66
|100%
|Sam Howell
|66
|100%
|Wes Schweitzer
|66
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|50
|76%
|Jahan Dotson
|49
|74%
|Logan Thomas
|46
|70%
|John Bates
|39
|59%
|Curtis Samuel
|35
|53%
|Jaret Patterson
|33
|50%
|Jonathan Williams
|31
|47%
|Cam Sims
|12
|18%
|Armani Rogers
|11
|17%
|Cole Turner
|11
|17%
|Dyami Brown
|8
|12%
|Reggie Bonnafon
|3
|5%
|Dax Milne
|2
|3%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Khaleke Hudson
|67
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|67
|100%
|Danny Johnson
|67
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|63
|94%
|Kendall Fuller
|61
|91%
|Percy Butler
|58
|87%
|Daron Payne
|56
|84%
|David Mayo
|55
|82%
|Chase Young
|47
|70%
|Montez Sweat
|46
|69%
|Efe Obada
|42
|63%
|Benning Potoa'e
|27
|40%
|Jeremy Reaves
|24
|36%
|Casey Toohill
|24
|36%
|David Bada
|13
|19%
|John Ridgeway
|13
|19%
|Christian Holmes
|6
|9%
|Rachad Wildgoose
|1
|1%