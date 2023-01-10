News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

Jan 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 at FedExField on Sunday.
  • Washington has now defeated Dallas at FedExField in two of the last three seasons.
  • Washington held Dallas to 4-18 on third down (22 percent).
  • Washington gave up 182 total net yards, their third fewest allowed against the Cowboys all-time.

Related Links

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Sam Howell made his NFL debut and completed 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 35 rushing yards and rushed for a score.
  • Howell became the first rookie quarterback to throw his first NFL pass for a touchdown since Mike White in 2021.
  • Howell is the first Washington rookie quarterback to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a single game since Robert Griffin III did so in 2012.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. McLaurin set a new single-season career high with 1,191 yards this season.
  • McLaurin (4,281) passed Michael Westbrook (4,280) for 11th most receiving yards in franchise history.
  • Running Back Jaret Patterson had 17 carries for 78 yards. It was a new single-game career-high.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 72 yards. He passed 500 yards in his career.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller recorded his second interception returned for a touchdown this season.
  • Fuller is the seventh player in Washington history to record multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season. He is the first to do so since DeAngelo Hall in 2013.
  • Cornerback Danny Johnson had two passes defensed, his second-straight game with multiple passes defensed and his fourth this season.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had two quarterback hits, the 19th and 20th of the season, respectively.
  • Punter Tress Way punted seven times for 319 yards and pinned three inside the 20.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Charles Leno66100%
Chris Paul66100%
Sam Cosmi66100%
Trai Turner66100%
Sam Howell66100%
Wes Schweitzer66100%
Terry McLaurin5076%
Jahan Dotson4974%
Logan Thomas4670%
John Bates3959%
Curtis Samuel3553%
Jaret Patterson3350%
Jonathan Williams3147%
Cam Sims1218%
Armani Rogers1117%
Cole Turner1117%
Dyami Brown812%
Reggie Bonnafon35%
Dax Milne23%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Khaleke Hudson67100%
Darrick Forrest67100%
Danny Johnson67100%
Bobby McCain6394%
Kendall Fuller6191%
Percy Butler5887%
Daron Payne5684%
David Mayo5582%
Chase Young4770%
Montez Sweat4669%
Efe Obada4263%
Benning Potoa'e2740%
Jeremy Reaves2436%
Casey Toohill2436%
David Bada1319%
John Ridgeway1319%
Christian Holmes69%
Rachad Wildgoose11%

