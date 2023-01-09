Commanders reflect on 2022 season during locker room clean out

Locker room clean outs come for every NFL team at some point, but it is a day that players try to push off as much as possible. For the Washington Commanders, that day after the regular season finale for the second consecutive year.

There was a somber mood that hung in the Commanders' locker room in Ashburn as players filled up bags full of their belongings. Getting a win over the Dallas Cowboys at home, which brought their final record to 8-8-1, but it was hardly enough to soothe the frustration of dropping the hopes of getting to the postseason after getting out to 7-5 heading into December.

So, rather than worrying about another opponent, Washington's players are focused on recovery before preparing for the offseason. Here are some of the best quotes from players on the season and their future plans.

Terry McLaurin

"You never know what the next season is gonna look like. There's gonna be changes throughout every organization. I was telling the receivers the other day to enjoy these moments that we have, because this is a fun group I got to be a part of this year, and there's a chance that not everybody will be in that same group. It's the same with the other players in this locker room, so you just try to savor those moments."