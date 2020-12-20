5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's 20-15 Loss To The Seahawks

Despite a rousing fourth quarter from quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. and the offense, the Washington Football Team could not overcome a 17-point deficit and were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 20-15. Here are five takeaways from the team's first loss in more than a month.

1. Dwayne Haskins Jr. had an uneven day.

Things were not looking good for Haskins, who made his first start in about two months against the Seahawks, at the end of the first quarter. He was completing passes, but not many of his throws were downfield. His longest pass was nine yards on the first three drives, and he finished the quarter 5-of-8 for eight yards.

Haskins slowly started to improve as the half went on, though. He was accurate at times, threw the ball away when his reads were not open and evaded pressure in the pocket. He completed four of his first five passes on Washington's fourth drive and finished the half 15-of-24 for 98 yards and led the offense to a field goal at the end of the second quarter.

There was still a fair share of growing pains from Haskins as well. He threw an ill-advised pass in the second quarter that was tipped and later intercepted, ending a productive 48-yard drive. He bounced back by delivering a 30-yard strike to Terry McLaurin, but then immediately followed that up with another interception.

But things quickly changed for Haskins at the end of the third quarter. He directed the offense on two touchdown drives of 14 and 11 plays, respectively, and completed 13-of-18 passes, one of which was a six-yard touchdown to J.D. McKissic.

With Washington trailing, 20-15, it looked as if Haskins on his way to giving the team a late lead, but back-to-back sacks with just over a minute left bumped the offense from Seattle's 23-yard line to the 37-yard line. Haskins' Hail Mary attempt was batted down, and the second-year quarterback finished 38-of-55 for 295 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.