News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Signs WR Curtis Samuel

Mar 18, 2021 at 06:35 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Curtco-Signed-Wide (2)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Samuel (5-11, 195) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 53 career games with 32 starts over four seasons with Carolina.

Samuel has amassed 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He has also added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2020, Samuel played in 15 games with five starts. He recorded 77 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered 41 rushes for 200 yards and two scores. His 77 receptions, 851 receiving yards, 41 rush attempts, 200 rushing yards and 1,051 scrimmage yards were all career-highs. His 77 receptions came on 97 targets, good for a 79.4% reception percentage. It was the second-highest by any wide receiver this past season (among qualifiers).­

In 2019, Samuel recorded 54 receptions for 627 receiving yards and a team-leading six receiving touchdowns. He also recorded 130 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.

Samuel played in 13 games with eight starts in 2018, tallying 39 receptions for 494 receiving yards and eight rushes for 84 rushing yards. He also accumulated 209 kick return yards and scored seven touchdowns on the year, five receiving and two rushing. Samuel tallied a rushing and receiving touchdown against Tampa Bay (11/4/18), becoming the first Panthers wide receiver to do both in the same game since Keyshawn Johnson in 2006.

In 2017, Samuel played in nine games with four starts before ending the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He tallied 115 yards receiving, 64 yards rushing and 220 yards of kickoff returns.

In college, Samuel played in 40 games with 13 starts at Ohio State. He entered the NFL following his junior season. In three seasons, Samuel totaled 3,007 all-purpose yards and is the only player in school history with 1,000-career rushing and receiving yards. In all, Samuel rushed for 1,286 yards and 15 touchdowns on 172 attempts. He posted 107 receptions for 1,249 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named a First-team All-American in 2016.

Samuel was born on August 11, 1996 and attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders Announce Programing For Week Eight Matchup Versus The Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 29

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's Week Eight matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington Commanders name Eugene Shen as Senior Vice President of Football Strategy

Shen will oversee all analytics and software development for the football operation.
news

Washington Commanders name Andrew Sidney Senior Vice President of Sales & Service

In his new role, Sidney will have overall responsibility for leading ticketing, suites, and services teams, and implementing strategies to both optimize revenue and build strong fan sentiment. He will report to Team President Jason Wright, as a member of the team's Senior Leadership Team.
news

Washington Commanders and Children's National Hospital team up to help kids grow up stronger through multi-year partnership

The Washington Commanders are kicking off a multi-year partnership with Children's National Hospital to support the health and wellness of kids in the National Capital Region. As part of the partnership, Children's National will be a Proud Pediatric Partner of the Washington Commanders.
news

Washington Commanders select VHC Health as the official women's health partner

Today, the Washington Commanders named VHC Health, a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, the team's official women's health partner.
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long programming promoting early detection and celebrating survivors and those currently ungergoing treatment as part of NFL's 'Crucial Catch' campaign

This season, the Commanders are expanding their October slate to include all forms ofcancers represented on the NFL's Crucial Catch Flag, while continuing the team's annualBreast Cancer Awareness programming launched over two decades ago.
news

Washington Commanders team up with Metro to provide late night service after Thursday night game against Bears

Additionally, Metro and the Commanders are excited to announce a five-year joint promotional agreement that will invest in promoting Metro as the optimal travel option to and from games.
news

Washington Commanders to celebrate 175 Washington Legends as part of the team's Alumni Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 24

The Washington Commanders announced programming for the team's 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team's Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Commanders announce partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union

 Today, the Washington Commanders announced a new multi-year partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU), a full-service, member-owned financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia.
news

Washington Commanders 'Welcome Home' Fans for season kickoff matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are excited to Welcome Home fans for the team's 2023 home opener on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m., presented by cornerstone partner, Bank of America.
news

Washington Commanders announce coaching promotions

The Washington Commanders announced today that they have promoted the following coaches.
news

Washington Commanders announce upgrades to FedExField, fan experience for the 2023 NFL season

The upgrades represent $40 million toward new sound systems and video boards, new themed suites, food vendors, in-bowl and concourse repairs, and more.
Advertising