WASvsPHI Injury Report: Jordan Reed Questionable

With Blackmon missing his first game this season, Duke Ihenacho and Donte Whitner Sr. will likely be the starting safeties with Deshazor Everett backing them up. While the second-year Texas A&M product has been a special teamer all season, he needs to be ready for a role on the defnese.

"He hasn't got a lot of work with the first- or second-team. Obviously he got a lot of work at the walkthroughs and then today he got a lot of work," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "He's been in the meeting room. It's his job mentally to be ready to go if his number's called. He's been anxious to get in the lineup, so if he gets an opportunity this week, hopefully he takes advantage of it. Great chance for him."

Lauvao, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury mid-game against Arizona but played all 60 of the offense's snaps. But the Arizona State product wasn't able to practice this week, opening a potential opportunity for Arie Kouandjio to make his second NFL start. The 2015 fourth-round pick started against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

"I think he has another great opportunity for him," Gruden said. "He's waited his turn, done what's asked of him. Practiced hard, played hard, and it's a great opportunity."

As for Nsekhe, the Texas State product started the last four games for the Redskins as Trent Williams served a suspension. But the 31-year-old has been hampered by a nagging ankle injury recently.

Reed, of course, missed last Sunday's game after suffering a Grade 3 shoulder separation during Washington's Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite suffering the injury in the second quarter and walking off the field immediately, the fourth-year tight end returned for the second half and recorded two late touchdown receptions.

He was limited in practices this week, but began to feel a full return of his range of motion in his left arm.

"It's a huge game. We need all our guys available, you know, so I want to be available," Reed said.