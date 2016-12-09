News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

#WASvsPHI Injury Report: Jordan Reed Questionable

Dec 09, 2016 at 06:10 AM
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

The Washington Redskins have ruled out three players for Sunday's NFC East tilt, while tight end Jordan Reed is among those listed as questionable.

This week's injury report is brought to you by Inova, the Official Health System of the Washington Redskins.


The Washington Redskins will head into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles without starting guard starting safety Will Blackmon (concussion/thumb) starting center Spencer Long (concussion) and defensive end Anthony Lanier II (shin).

Additionally, defensive ends Chris Baker (ankle) and Ricky Jean Francois (foot/knee), guards Shawn Lauvao (groin) and Brandon Scherff (ankle), linebackers Preston Smith (groin) and Will Compton (hip) and tight ends Jordan Reed (shoulder) and Derek Carrier (knee) and tackle Ty Nskehe (ankle) will be questionable for the contest.

Blackmon and Long were both removed from last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and haven't practiced all week. With Long not being able to play on Sunday, the Redskins will call on veteran center John Sullivan to replace the Nebraska product in the starting lineup.

Sullivan played 43 offensive snaps last Sunday, his first as a member of the Redskins.

While the eighth-year veteran had never come into an NFL game off the bench before, he was "extremely poised."

"He's almost like a coach when you talk to him, his big picture understanding and from the experiences that he's able to draw on as a player in some different schemes, he's very aware, very smart, been really a pleasure to be around," Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay said. "And I thought he did a great job picking up some of the things that Coach [Bill] Callahan has asked him to do within the framework of our system, handled the calls against a really good front excellent. He did a nice job and we expect the same from him moving forward."

The Redskins will have to determine what to do behind Sullivan, though. The team designated Trent Williams for return, but the veteran remains on Injured Reserve as the team evaluates his potential return to the active roster. First-year center Ronald Patrick is currently on the practice squad as well.

Know Your Enemy: Philadelphia Eagles

Take a look at some key players for the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DT Fletcher Cox
1 / 13

DT Fletcher Cox

QB Carson Wentz
2 / 13

QB Carson Wentz

S Malcolm Jenkins
3 / 13

S Malcolm Jenkins

WR Jordan Matthews
4 / 13

WR Jordan Matthews

DE Connor Barwin
5 / 13

DE Connor Barwin

TE Zach Ertz
6 / 13

TE Zach Ertz

LB Mychal Kendricks
7 / 13

LB Mychal Kendricks

T Jason Peters
8 / 13

T Jason Peters

RB Ryan Mathews
9 / 13

RB Ryan Mathews

LB Brandon Graham
10 / 13

LB Brandon Graham

C Jason Kelce
11 / 13

C Jason Kelce

WR Nelson Agholor
12 / 13

WR Nelson Agholor

RB Darren Sproles
13 / 13

RB Darren Sproles

With Blackmon missing his first game this season, Duke Ihenacho and Donte Whitner Sr. will likely be the starting safeties with Deshazor Everett backing them up. While the second-year Texas A&M product has been a special teamer all season, he needs to be ready for a role on the defnese.

"He hasn't got a lot of work with the first- or second-team. Obviously he got a lot of work at the walkthroughs and then today he got a lot of work," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "He's been in the meeting room. It's his job mentally to be ready to go if his number's called. He's been anxious to get in the lineup, so if he gets an opportunity this week, hopefully he takes advantage of it. Great chance for him."

Lauvao, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury mid-game against Arizona but played all 60 of the offense's snaps. But the Arizona State product wasn't able to practice this week, opening a potential opportunity for Arie Kouandjio to make his second NFL start. The 2015 fourth-round pick started against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

"I think he has another great opportunity for him," Gruden said. "He's waited his turn, done what's asked of him. Practiced hard, played hard, and it's a great opportunity."

As for Nsekhe, the Texas State product started the last four games for the Redskins as Trent Williams served a suspension. But the 31-year-old has been hampered by a nagging ankle injury recently.

Reed, of course, missed last Sunday's game after suffering a Grade 3 shoulder separation during Washington's Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite suffering the injury in the second quarter and walking off the field immediately, the fourth-year tight end returned for the second half and recorded two late touchdown receptions.

He was limited in practices this week, but began to feel a full return of his range of motion in his left arm.

"It's a huge game. We need all our guys available, you know, so I want to be available," Reed said.

"If he feels confident, that's a good sign," added Gruden. "We still have the flight tomorrow, walkthrough tomorrow. We'll see how [he does] in pregame warmups and go from there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

