'We're not gonna be for everyone': Quinn, Peters looking for right players to build Commanders' new era

Some questions might be a bit more leading; others might be a bit silly or unique (there's stories of that happening every year), but it's all about trying to find the right answers to determine if prospects are worth using a draft pick on.

"It might be running back, it could be defensive end, it could be quarterback, but just digging in behind the scenes about the person first," Quinn said. "And then if we get that part the way that we think it fit and be together, then the tape and that stuff comes in in second."

This isn't the only time that Washington will speak to prospects with top 30 visits and Pro Days on the horizon, but it is the first touch point for the Commanders to find the right people to bring in the building. By the time the draft comes in April, they'll know exactly who they want.