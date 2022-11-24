Week 12 power rankings | Commanders are on the rise

Bo Wulf: Ron Rivera's decision to continue riding with Taylor Heinicke was an easy one from the outside. Washington was 2-4 before Carson Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a finger injury. The Commanders are 4-1 in games since, including Sunday's blowout win in Houston. Heinicke is not solely responsible for that turnaround -- the defense ranks fifth in TruMedia's defensive EPA per drive over that span. And now that Chase Young is coming back, the Commanders are real playoff contenders (and just a half-game from the No. 7 seed). But odds are we haven't heard the last from Wentz just yet.