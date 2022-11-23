Practice report | Wentz looking to help Heinicke succeed in any way possible

Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time in more than a month, as he was designated to return to practice today, and things are a little different.

For one, the Commanders have turned their season around, going from a 2-4 start to 6-5 after winning four of the last five games. With six games remaining, the next up being a home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team is knocking on the door of the playoff discussion.

And there's something else: Taylor Heinicke is now the starting quarterback.

It is not what Wentz, who joined the Commanders via trade in March, envisioned when he returned from fracturing his finger (technically, he is still on Injured Reserve until the team activates him), but he gets it. Heinicke and the team are playing well, and he understands the decision to keep Heinicke as the starter is part of the business.

Of course, Wentz wants to be on the field, but he intends to do whatever he can to help Heinicke and the offense succeed.