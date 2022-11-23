News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Practice report | Wentz looking to help Heinicke succeed in any way possible

Nov 23, 2022 at 04:47 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

11062022 MIN vs WAS Pre EF058
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time in more than a month, as he was designated to return to practice today, and things are a little different.

For one, the Commanders have turned their season around, going from a 2-4 start to 6-5 after winning four of the last five games. With six games remaining, the next up being a home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team is knocking on the door of the playoff discussion.

And there's something else: Taylor Heinicke is now the starting quarterback.

It is not what Wentz, who joined the Commanders via trade in March, envisioned when he returned from fracturing his finger (technically, he is still on Injured Reserve until the team activates him), but he gets it. Heinicke and the team are playing well, and he understands the decision to keep Heinicke as the starter is part of the business.

Of course, Wentz wants to be on the field, but he intends to do whatever he can to help Heinicke and the offense succeed.

"I have a great relationship with Taylor and with all the guys," Wentz said. "I've been happy to see him succeed and what he's been able to do."

Heinicke has certainly made the most of his opportunity as the Commanders' starting quarterback, and the team has benefitted from it. His stats are not flashy, but he has shown growth in blending smarter decisions with his tendency to take risks for explosive plays.

All the while, Wentz has been on the sideline offering his expertise to Heinicke, and coach Ron Rivera praised his determination to stay locked into the game plan while going through rehab.

"He's been excellent. He really has," Rivera said. "He's been a true pro. When he first came back, he got behind Taylor right away, got behind Sam [Howell] really helped out in the meetings. He's still very engaged, asking the types of questions that you should ask, and if they aren't asked, he'll ask them. You watch him talking to receivers about their routes, talk to running backs about their angles, talk to the offensive line. He has done a heck of a job being part of it."

That is not going to change now that he is close to being activated.

"I'm gonna still do the same thing going forward now," Wentz said.

Related Links

Heinicke has appreciated the extra help, too. He said his relationship with Wentz has been great from the moment Wentz arrived in Washington. Heinicke knows the past few weeks have been tough on Wentz as he went through his recovery. Wentz wants to be on the field, but he put his emotions to the side and offered guidance to Heinicke.

"It's a lot of credit to him and speaks to his character," Heinicke said.

There is still no word on when Wentz will be activated; the team has three weeks to decide whether to put him on the active roster or return him on Injured Reserve. Until further notice, Sam Howell will be the backup.

And while Wentz would be lying if he said he did not want to be on the field, he is excited to see how the team is playing in the second half of the season.

"I think it's just cool as the season's gone on...just to see the team kind of find its identity in all three phases, and that's been clicking as of late," Wentz said.

Wentz intends to make sure that he is ready if his number is called upon. He knows anything can happen in the NFL, so he wants to be prepared for any circumstance. Rivera has mentioned that the quarterback situation is on a week-to-week basis, but Wentz is not worried about the "what ifs" that may come.

For now, though, Wentz is just happy to be back.

"I definitely, physically feel good," Wentz said. "For me just to be out there with the guys was fun. I was glad to be out there."

Related Content

news

Commanders-Falcons Week 12 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have announced their injury reports for the Week 12 matchup.

news

Commanders' 20th annual Harvest Feast makes a difference for Prince George's County families this Thanksgiving

Thousands passed through Legends Plaza at FedExField to pick up Thanksgiving food baskets and other items that will provide a cherished boost to Thursday holiday celebrations at the Commanders' Harvest Feast on Tuesday.

news

Commanders vs. Falcons preview | Taking on the ATL

The Washington Commanders will return to FedExField to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return to practice

Wentz has started his 21-day clock to rejoin the active roster.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Chase Young fits in with the Commanders' D-Line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

news

Being named starter a full circle moment for Heinicke

Heinicke is the starting quarterback for at least the next week against the Falcons, and that decision is the result on his winning and growth over the last month.

news

London Fletcher, Henry Ellard named HOF semifinalists

Fletcher and Ellard are considered two of the best players to ever suit up for Washington in their respective positions.

news

Washington Commanders to reveal Sean Taylor memorial installation in honor of the 15th anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 matchup

The Washington Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th Anniversary of his passing during the team's Week 12 home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m.

news

From the booth | Getting way too far ahead of ourselves

The Washington Commanders are above .500 with playoffs on the line, and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein looks ahead to what could be an exciting January.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera has "little bit of fun" with Heinicke's post-win tradition

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

news

Chase Young activated to 53-man roster

Young, who tore his ACL against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the 2021 season, has taken another step in his recovery as he rejoins the active roster.

Advertising