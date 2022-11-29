From the booth | A few asks

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

When is it OK to ask for more? To rock the boat when the boat is on cruise control and the seas are perfect? After plowing through some turkey and the Falcons, I don't want to come off as not thankful, but, well, I also do want to see improvement. After all, nobody has "arrived" yet, right?

We can all agree the 6-1 run that turned a season around and now has real playoff possibilities is great. Not complaining. Really. Not. Complaining. But can we also all agree that there is room to grow and that whatever vinegar this staff and locker room has been chugging worked to this point, so it's no time to start trading it in for any celebratory toasts. Not yet.

New pairs of Jordans and very large hats are exempt and acceptable forms of celebration.

Taylor Heinicke: there is clearly no desire for him to be used in zone read or read option designs that do involve him running. And there is no need to change that. But his mobility is one of his key strengths. In the last couple of weeks, it appears to not be as instinctual as it had been. That may be one of the reasons why his passing numbers are down. His longest completion against Houston was 19 yards, and his best against Atlanta was 26. Eight teams are giving up over seven yards per attempt; three of the Commander's last four opponents fall in that category.

I'm not among the hot takers who twist their brains trying to explain the Heinicke effect. Those people just started paying attention and don't know what we know about grit, intensity, chemistry, etc. I'm also not joining the parade of people who seem to believe the Nike shopping sprees are about to come to an end. This guy wins.