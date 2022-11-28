News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 12 win over Atlanta 

Nov 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

numberstoknow112822

The Washington Commanders made it six wins in their last seven games by conquering the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField yesterday. Here are three numbers to know from the win:

17

With the Week 12 result, the Commanders accomplished a feat no Washington team has been able to achieve since 2005 by recording two separate winning streaks of three or more games in the same season. After starting the season 1-4, the Commanders have gone on to compile a 6-1 record since Week 6, the best in the league over that span.

The front half of that run featured three wins against the Bears, Packers and Colts. The Vikings loss threatened to perhaps de-rail the positive energy in November, but the Commanders did a great job of re-grouping and building on what they had worked on to collect three wins once again over the Eagles, Texans and Falcons.

Head coach Ron Rivera, who notched his 100th career win with yesterday's victory, points to hard work, grit and coming together as a team for the performances since mid-October. The Commanders have shown what they can do when they believe, and there is no reason to believe they cannot extend this second streak with how they are currently playing.

"Very proud of them just because the biggest thing that they've gotten to where they are right now is because they believe in what they can do," Rivera said. "They're a good group of young men...They work hard, they rally around each other. They found a common bond and a common thread and that's doing their job and being successful and winning and they understand because it feels good, and they know they're more than capable."

105

There can be perfectly clear blue skies on a gameday, and the Commanders will look to their talented running backs to make plays. Rainy day weather where the football can be slippery makes it perhaps even more likely that Washington's backs will see the ball a lot.

And that is just what happened with showers at FedExField yesterday. Washington rushed a total of 37 times for 176 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. accounted for 18 of those runs and 105 yards. In a performance Rivera called "outstanding," the rookie running eclipsed 100 yards for the first time in his career and became the first rookie to rush for 100 yards in a game since Antonio Gibson did so on Thanksgiving at Dallas in 2020.

As the other member of the duo the Commanders have worked to implement in a see-saw fashion, Gibson also ground down the Falcons defense with both his rushing and receiving. He finished with a total of 54 yards on nine rushing attempts and three catches.

Following the win, Rivera praised Robinson, Gibson and the other Commanders running backs for how they have stepped up to be game changers for the team.

"I love the whole running back group as a whole, from what we were getting from Antonio as a change of pace and then Antonio also catching the ball in space... And then Jonathan Williams getting back into some of the action," Rivera said. "That combination of guys is really giving us a little bit of a spark as far as being able to run the ball."

Related Links

11

Once again, the Commanders front was instrumental in guiding Washington to victory. Montez Sweat was disruptive all afternoon, teaming up with his fellow defenders to snuff out threats posed by the Falcons offense.

His biggest play in the contest came with 8:30 to go and on Atlanta's first drive of the fourth quarter. Down by six and itching to get into Washington territory, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was searching for options to pick up yards before Sweat wrapped his arms around the signal caller and slammed him on the grass.

The sack for a nine-yard loss brought up third-and-23 for the Falcons, which eventually forced them to punt. The quarterback hit was Sweat's 7.0 sack this season and his 28.0 of his career. It also saw him pass 2-time Super Bowl champion Darryl Grant on the franchise's all-time sack list.

Related Content

news

Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the dramatic win over Atlanta

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

news

Game Balls | 3 standouts in the Commanders' win over the Falcons

Washington put the "L" in the ATL this afternoon at FedExField, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, for its third win in a row. Cornerback Kendall Fuller, defensive tackle Daron Payne and Brian Robinson Jr. turned up to make big plays and lift the Commanders to victory.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's third consecutive win

The Washington Commanders have won their third straight game with a 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Washington Commanders Inaugural Fan Cruise.

news

Instant Analysis | Washington survives again with game-saving INT, improves to 7-5

The Commanders' defense came up big once again, pushing the team to two games above .500 and further into the playoff discussion.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

'The opportunity to get on the field I wish had never happened': Reed Doughty reflects on stepping in for Sean Taylor

Doughty discusses the emotions of playing in Washington' first game without the legendary safety.

news

Commanders elevate Alex Erickson from practice squad amid multiple roster moves

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Saturday.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win over the Falcons

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here are three keys to securing a win, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Chase Young questionable for Week 12 vs. Falcons

Young could be available in a limited capacity against the Falcons and bolster the Commanders' defensive line.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson looking to get back in rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Advertising