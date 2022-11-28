Numbers to know from Washington's Week 12 win over Atlanta 

The Washington Commanders made it six wins in their last seven games by conquering the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField yesterday. Here are three numbers to know from the win:

17

With the Week 12 result, the Commanders accomplished a feat no Washington team has been able to achieve since 2005 by recording two separate winning streaks of three or more games in the same season. After starting the season 1-4, the Commanders have gone on to compile a 6-1 record since Week 6, the best in the league over that span.

The front half of that run featured three wins against the Bears, Packers and Colts. The Vikings loss threatened to perhaps de-rail the positive energy in November, but the Commanders did a great job of re-grouping and building on what they had worked on to collect three wins once again over the Eagles, Texans and Falcons.

Head coach Ron Rivera, who notched his 100th career win with yesterday's victory, points to hard work, grit and coming together as a team for the performances since mid-October. The Commanders have shown what they can do when they believe, and there is no reason to believe they cannot extend this second streak with how they are currently playing.