Wentz has the right attitude about playing his former teams

Wentz, who was selected by the Eagles No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, said he has a lot of great memories at the Eagles' home stadium. The Eagles won the NFC East twice with him as their starting quarterback, and prior to his ACL injury in 2017, the team got off to an 11-2 start, which helped put it in position for the top spot in the NFC. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that season against the New England Patriots.

He also had plenty of success in a division that has had a repeat winner in nearly two decades. He went 16-9 against NFC East opponents, including a 5-3 record against Washington, while playing in Philadelphia. In games hosted at Lincoln Financial Field, Wentz went 22-9-1.

"The NFC East feels right," Wentz said. "I've had a lot of fun competing in this division for a long time, and I look forward to getting back into it."

The Eagles' fanbase won't be cheering for him whenever he returns to the Linc this season, and during his introductory press conference Wentz speculated that he's going to "hear a little bit of everything." However, his strategy will be to embrace whatever comes his way in that situation.