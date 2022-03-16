5 thing to know about QB Carson Wentz

The day has come. We can finally (officially) talk about it. The Washington Commanders have traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, giving them an answer at the position.

Washington fans should already be familiar with Wentz, as he spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. But let's take a closer look at Wentz and five things you should know about the Commanders' new quarterback.

1. He's performed well in the NFC East.

After spending a year with the Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is heading back to the NFC East, and based on how he's performed in the past, that should mean good things for the signal-caller and his new team.

Wentz currently has a 16-9 record against NFC East teams (some quick math says that's almost a 2:1 ratio). Not only did that lead to two division titles, but it also helped the Eagles reach the No. 1 season in the NFC with a first-round bye in 2017. For some clarification, Wentz did sustain a torn ACL in Week 14 of that season, but his 11-2 record before that went a long way to lock up a playoff spot.

During that 2017 season, Wentz was undefeated against NFC East opponents, but let's break down his record against each team even further. He's 4-4 against the Cowboys, 5-3 against Washington and 7-2 against the Giants.