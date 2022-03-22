Why Wentz? A look into Rivera's decision to trade for the veteran quarterback

An unavoidable feeling of nostalgia hung in the air as media members filed into the auditorium at the Washington Commanders' facility. It had been two years since a press conference was held in that room, so who could blame anyone for remembering the last time people outside of team employees were allowed in the building?

Back then, it was Ron Rivera standing at the podium as the new head coach of the franchise. As he laid out his plans for injecting Washington with a sustainable, winning culture, it was clear the team was heading in a new direction. Last Thursday, it was Carson Wentz being introduced as the starting quarterback, and it seemed fitting that both days carried the theme of ushering in a new era.

"To feel that I'm wanted here and people believe in me and support me, I think it'll be a great situation to flourish," Wentz said.

"Wanted" is the key here, and it was a point emphasized by Rivera after the team traded second-, third- and conditional third-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz. Rivera made the point for three months that this offseason was pivotal, and he backed that up by going all in on the veteran quarterback.

Technically, Washington had other options. It could have signed someone in free agency or drafted a prospect with the 11th overall pick. So why did Rivera go with Wentz? It came down to the belief that Wentz has the tools to help the offense thrive.