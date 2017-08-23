WOW Member Of The Month: August 

Our #WOWWednesday winner for the month of August is Carleigh Edwards!
Carleigh was born a Redskins fan and grew up watching the team. Her favorite place to be on a Sunday is FedEx Field.
Her favorite players are Chris Cooley and Ryan Kerrigan.
Carleigh's favorite WOW memories were being able to go to the Redskins/Browns preseason game in 2014 with complimentary tickets, but being featured as the member of the month is a new favorite memory. She loves being a part of a group of women who are just as passionate about the team as she is.