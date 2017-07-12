WOW Member Of The Month: July

Our #WOWWednesday winner for the month of July is Flo Williams!

According to Flo, she was born a Redskins fan and will remain a loyal fan for life. She was raised in a house full of Redskins fans. They use to watch all the game in their "Redskins" room and had memorabilia ranging from Redskins gum, Redskins soda cans, to Redskins jerseys.

Flo's favorite Redskins and WOW memory was attending "A Day in the Life of a NFL Player" with Dr. Jen Welter and Santana Moss. She said, "It was an awesome experience, I learned a lot, and I can't wait for the next one."