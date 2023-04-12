10 sixth-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 3

Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas

Billingsley weighs just 213 pounds, so unless he puts on more mass in the NFL, he will not succeed as an in-line blocker. Where he does succeed, though, is at the slot position, although he did not play much in 2022. At Alabama, his previous stop before transferring to Texas, he grabbed 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns. Washington already has a few pass-catchers at tight end, but he could be a project player if he can get back to his production of previous years.

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Bennett has made a career out of shutting down wide receivers; he led all FBS players in passes defensed since the 2021 season (29) and has four interceptions in that span. He uses his 5-foot-11, 188-pound frame to challenge wideouts, and he can be spotty in coverage at times, his traits could entice a team to give him a chance in camp.

Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma