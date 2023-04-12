Commanders will 'lean on' Jacoby Brissett's experience in QB room

Brissett, who is now on his fifth team in eight years, has shown his potential as a starter since his rookie season. With Tom Brady suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo injured back in 2016, he led the New England Patriots to a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans while completing 57% of his passes and running in a touchdown in the first quarter.

Since then, Brissett has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. His combined record with those teams as a starter (18-30) is not remarkable, although it should be noted that each of the franchises had roster issues that went beyond the quarterback position.

In Cleveland, Brissett was competent with a career-high in completion rate (64%) while throwing for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, the Browns' defense, which ranked in the bottom third of the league in points allowed (22.4) did not do the offense any favors, and thanks in part to that, they went 4-7 with Brissett as the starter.

Part of Brissett's value for the Commanders comes from the different schemes he has been in, which includes four seasons of being in West Coast-influenced systems with Chuck Pagano and Frank Reich. For someone like Pritchard, who is coaching in the NFL for the first time, having someone on the roster with that much experience will be vital.