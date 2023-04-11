Paulsen's prospects | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

As previously stated, his 2023 tape is excellent, but the tape in years prior is ugly. All the polish of 2023 is gone, showing a player far from being ready to play at the game's highest levels. Depending on which evaluator you talk to, this could be a benefit or a colossal red flag. Those who see it as a benefit say it shows he has figured it out, while those who see it as a red flag say he a one-year wonder. I fall somewhere in between. I believe Wright has progressed but might take some time to find his stride in the NFL.

To maximize this type of player and minimize the risk of taking him, I believe Wright would be outstanding in a run-first scheme that allows him to lean into his physical size and explosion while limiting his exposure as a pass protector. Earlier I mentioned how proficient he was in pass protection in 2023. I still believe that he can be excellent the passing game, but he had some bad misses reminiscent of his earlier carrier at the Senior bowl in the one-on-one's against Will McDonald IV. I believe he can figure out the top pass rushers, but it might take time. While he is working through some of those early growing pains, I want to see him push forward and dent defense the way very few in this draft class can.