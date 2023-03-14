Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (March 11)

Analysis: Lacking any truly established entities at the position outside of Kendall Fuller, Washington would be wise to take advantage of a loaded cornerback class at some point in the early going of the draft. Porter sizes up as a frustrating matchup for opposing receivers given his physicality and playmaking prowess.

Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic

Selection: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (via hypothetical trade with Kansas City) (March 13)

Analysis: Last year, the Commanders' first-round trade down netted wideout Jahan Dotson, running back Brian Robinson and potential 2023 starting quarterback Sam Howell. With cornerbacks Gonzalez and Witherspoon and three offensive tackles off the board at 16, Washington goes for a repeat with a more considerable drop. The OL revamping is coming, and the Commanders have options here with the massive but raw Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones or a mauling interior lineman in Torrence.

Expert: David Helman and Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Analysis: It makes sense that the Commanders want to upgrade their offensive line, especially if they wind up starting a young quarterback in 2023. They technically have bigger needs on the line than left tackle, but Jones is talented enough that it shouldn't matter. He could either be a Day 1 starter on the left side or begin his career at right tackle. Regardless, it's a clear upgrade and a step in the right direction.

Expert: Mark Schofield, Joseph Acosta and Jared Mueller, SB Nation