Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Mar 14, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A general view of the NFL Draft 2022 logo in the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27 - 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (March 11)

Analysis: Lacking any truly established entities at the position outside of Kendall Fuller, Washington would be wise to take advantage of a loaded cornerback class at some point in the early going of the draft. Porter sizes up as a frustrating matchup for opposing receivers given his physicality and playmaking prowess.

Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic

Selection: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (via hypothetical trade with Kansas City) (March 13)

Analysis: Last year, the Commanders' first-round trade down netted wideout Jahan Dotson, running back Brian Robinson and potential 2023 starting quarterback Sam Howell. With cornerbacks Gonzalez and Witherspoon and three offensive tackles off the board at 16, Washington goes for a repeat with a more considerable drop. The OL revamping is coming, and the Commanders have options here with the massive but raw Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones or a mauling interior lineman in Torrence.

Expert: David Helman and Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Selection: Broderick Jones, OT, Washington (March 14)

Analysis: It makes sense that the Commanders want to upgrade their offensive line, especially if they wind up starting a young quarterback in 2023. They technically have bigger needs on the line than left tackle, but Jones is talented enough that it shouldn't matter. He could either be a Day 1 starter on the left side or begin his career at right tackle. Regardless, it's a clear upgrade and a step in the right direction.

Expert: Mark Schofield, Joseph Acosta and Jared Mueller, SB Nation

Selection: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (March 13)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

Selection: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (March 12)

Analysis: Washington grabs the third cornerback of the first 16 picks, with Cam Smith from South Carolina available here. Smith is a large cornerback with great burst to the football and plenty of versatility in his game. The Commanders' defense is one of the best in the NFL, and securing a need at cornerback will help in the short and long term.

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Paris Johnson, T, Ohio State (March 13)

Analysis: This feels like a no-brainer if the board falls this way. Johnson Jr.'s PFF pass-blocking grade improved every season at Ohio State, and he allowed just 14 total pressures from 449 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Selection: Paris Johnson, T, Ohio State (March 7)

Analysis: Washington has multiple needs along the offensive line, but this pick would allow the Commanders to move Sam Cosmi to guard and plug Johnson into an early starting role.

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Selection: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (March 13)

Analysis: The Commanders jump at this opportunity to get a star outside cornerback onto this roster.

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Selection: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (March 10)

Analysis: Porter didn't have the best 40 time (4.46), and his 35-inch vertical wasn't outstanding, but he is still fierce, intelligent, tall and long. His 81-inch wingspan measures in the 97th percentile among corners, according to Mockdraftable, and his 10-inch hands come in handy when making plays on the ball. I love him. He truly is his father if his father played corner. What's not to like?

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (March 7)

Analysis: Although he doesn't have ideal size (5-11 1/2, 181 pounds), Witherspoon plays much bigger than he looks and has the tape of an immediate NFL starter. Between the need on Washington's roster and Witherspoon's talent and play personality, the Illinois product wouldn't be a hard sell to head coach Ron Rivera.

Expert: Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire

Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (March 9)

Analysis: This is an ideal scenario for the Commanders, who wait patiently for the board to fall to them, and land arguably the best prospect in the draft at their biggest position of need. Witherspoon missed the NFL Scouting Combine with an injury, but his film is the best of any corner in this year's extremely deep group.

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN

Selection: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (March 11)

Analysis: Witherspoon is rising fast, despite not working out at the combine. He allowed 3.2 yards per target last season, second-best in the nation, and picked off three passes. I love his physicality, and Washington really needs someone who can make plays on the outside. Opponent QBs had a 70.0 QBR on throws outside the numbers last season, 23rd in the NFL, and the Commanders didn't reach double-digit interceptions (nine). Pair Witherspoon with Kendall Fuller, and you have an improvement.

