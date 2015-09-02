2014 Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player Of The Year: DeSean Jackson

Jackson admits he's a pretty low-key guy, often taking more of a quiet approach in the locker room and with the media, instead opting to let his play do the talking.

But midway through the 2014 season, Jackson sensed an opportunity to speak up and let his teammates know that while the season wasn't going as anticipated, they still needed to band together and not let the tough times take their toll.

"I felt, me being new to this team, I understand where I've been in the past and things I've been through in my career that I just felt it was needed," he said. "Silence is sometimes a good thing, but if you have a vocal opinion on a certain topic or certain situation, that needs to be spoke on."

While Jackson was tightlipped on what he said to the team behind closed doors, he did admit he wasn't sure how his message was going to be received but was glad he let his voice be heard.

"We're in this locker room together, we work so hard, we compete, we do all them great things together, but if everybody's not on one page, it's really hard to go out there and get the benefit of the doubt that we're trying to get across, winning games," he said. "And just having everybody believing in each other."

While head coach Jay Gruden has had success in the NFL in the past with players half Jackson's speed and capabilities, he knows he landed quite the weapon that meshes well with his scheme in the Cal product.

Jackson thrived from the get-go, as he recorded five 100-yard games in the first nine games.

As he battled through injuries and continued to spread out defenses, Gruden said he "gained a lot of respect for DeSean" throughout the 2014 season.

"Whatever happened in the past in Philadelphia I don't know, but I know since that he's been a Washington Redskin, he's been solid to be around," Gruden said in December. "He's been a good worker and obviously he's a big-time threat all the time. …He's a huge play waiting to happen and luckily we were able to use him and get [large] gains because of his speed."

.

.