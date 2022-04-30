News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:10 PM
1625320224316
by Zach Selby & Hannah Lichtenstein
MicrosoftTeams-image (6)

With the No. 144 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have added to their offense by taking North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell (6-foot-1, 218 pounds) was highly-touted prospect coming out of high school as he set the North Carolina state record for total offensive yards with 17,036. The signal called lived up to the hype and then some once he stepped foot in Chapel Hill, becoming an immediate starter for the Tar Heels. He collected a bevy of accolades throughout college career, including all-ACC honors and a Manning Award finalist nod. In his senior season, he had three games of 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, behind only Lamar Jackson's four such contests over the past 25 seasons. He left UNC as the all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense.

In addition to possessing a powerful arm and good vision, Howell's got wheels. He broke an incredible 63 tackles and ran for 1,072 yards last season. Having been a starter for three years, he's been exposed to a lot of scenarios and built up confidence that will be key in his adjustment to the next level.

"He flashed impressive dual-threat talent in 2021, which should work in his favor," Lance Zierlein wrote. "His makeup is really good and improvement is likely with better pieces around him."

Howell isn't the tallest quarterback this year with his 6-foot-1, 218-pound frame, but he does have one of the biggest arms and has the ability to stretch the field. He did plenty of that in 2020, when he had Dyami Brown as his top receiving threat, but it wasn't seen as often with fewer weapons.

More to come.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

news

Commanders select Chris Paul with No. 230 overall pick

Paul was a four-year starter and two-time all-conference selection.

news

Cole Turner | 'I'm glad they took me and gave me the opportunity."

The Washington Commanders used the No. 149 overall pick to take Nevada tight end Cole Turner. Here's a look at what he said while addressing the media.

news

Percy Butler | 'It felt unreal' to be selected by the Commanders

The Washington Commanders used the No. 113 overall pick to select Louisiana safety Percy Butler. Here's a look at what he had to say to the media after getting the call.

news

Sam Howell excited to reunite with Dyami Brown

Brown, a 2021 third-round pick for the Commanders, helped Howell set multiple records at North Carolina

news

Commanders select Cole Turner with No. 149 overall pick

Turner garnered All-Mountain West Conference honors and scored twice in Nevada's win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

news

Commanders trade back to get back into fifth round

Washington trades No. 120 and No. 189 to Carolina in exchange for No. 144 and No. 149 overall picks

news

Commanders select Percy Butler with No. 113 overall pick

news

Commanders select Phidarian Mathis with No. 47 overall pick

Mathis earned second team All-SEC honors for a career-high 53 tackles, two pass breakups and nine sacks.

news

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Round 2

The Washington Commanders prepare for Rounds 2 and 3 after getting another pick as part of the trade with the New Orleans Saints

Advertising