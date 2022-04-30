Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

With the No. 144 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have added to their offense by taking North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell (6-foot-1, 218 pounds) was highly-touted prospect coming out of high school as he set the North Carolina state record for total offensive yards with 17,036. The signal called lived up to the hype and then some once he stepped foot in Chapel Hill, becoming an immediate starter for the Tar Heels. He collected a bevy of accolades throughout college career, including all-ACC honors and a Manning Award finalist nod. In his senior season, he had three games of 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, behind only Lamar Jackson's four such contests over the past 25 seasons. He left UNC as the all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense.

In addition to possessing a powerful arm and good vision, Howell's got wheels. He broke an incredible 63 tackles and ran for 1,072 yards last season. Having been a starter for three years, he's been exposed to a lot of scenarios and built up confidence that will be key in his adjustment to the next level.

"He flashed impressive dual-threat talent in 2021, which should work in his favor," Lance Zierlein wrote. "His makeup is really good and improvement is likely with better pieces around him."

Howell isn't the tallest quarterback this year with his 6-foot-1, 218-pound frame, but he does have one of the biggest arms and has the ability to stretch the field. He did plenty of that in 2020, when he had Dyami Brown as his top receiving threat, but it wasn't seen as often with fewer weapons.