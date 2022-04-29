News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Apr 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

With the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added another weapon to the offense by taking Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

As evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grade which climbed from a 60.2 to an 87.5 by the time he graduated, Dotson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) steadily improved and impressed during his time in State College. He showed glimpses of his talent as a true freshman, playing in eight games and starting in four contests in 2018. He built on that momentum his sophomore season, starting in thirteen contests and amassing 27 receptions, 488 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also made an impact as a punt returner that season, averaging 19.5 yards on his two returns. In nine starts as a junior, the wide receiver garnered third-time all conference honors as a receiver for his team-leading 884 yards, eight TDs and 17 yards/catch rate and an honorable mention nod as a punt returner. He broke the internet with an outstanding one-handed catch against Ohio State that season.

Dotson capped off his career at Penn State with a flurry of honors and status as one of the best receivers in the country. He was named a third-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-Big Ten selection as a receiver as he led Penn State with 91 receptions and 1,182 receiving yards and rose to eighth in the country with 12 receiving TDs in 12 starts.

Dotson's biggest strength resides in his receiving abilities. The combination of his graceful leap, quick feet that give him separation and instant accelaration speed make him a prolific threat in all three levels of the field. His ability to cut on the dime is devastating for defenders, and he's proven he can haul in and take care of whatever comes his way. He has just a 5.2% drop rate over his career.

Adding Dotson to the Commanders' offensive arsenal has the potential give big headaches to defenses and to pay dividends for Washington. With Dotson on one side of the field and Terry McLaurin on the other, defenses will have to make tough decisions about how to deploy coverage.

