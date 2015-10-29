2015 Q&A: Bashaud Breeland

You were close in coverage but beat for a few touchdowns against the Giants in Week 3. How long does that stick with you?**

"I mean, when things go bad on the field, I may be frustrated. Once I'm off the field, it's out of my mind. It's the next game, because that game is over and there's nothing I can change about that. I can only go back and look at the mistakes I did and try and correct for the next week. I don't really get on myself after a bad play because it's just football. You win some, you lose some. I'm always going to work to get better. I'm not going to try and make the same mistake twice."

You overcame a knee injury and one-game suspension during camp. What were the challenges?

"I had to stay into it mentally, coming into a new defense. I really had to stay in it mentally, playing the nickel and the outside corner, I had to learn two positions, and I had to learn off other peoples' mistakes, and learn the the way they do things. I wasn't able to get repetitions myself. ... It wasn't hard to get mentally in it because it's something I want to do. All I did was stay focused, stay here every day when I can and do what I can do to get better."

Your work ethic — why is it so good?

"Coming from college early and coming into the league not really knowing much about the process and how things go, I needed to give myself an edge as much as possible to show them that I want to be out there so I can compete for one of those top spots against the guys that have already been here or who already have been through the process."

Can you back off now?

"I don't, per se, have to do that all the time. It's more and more as I pick up the defense, but it's still a good tool for me to really give myself the edge. "

What's your favorite thing to do to get away from football?

"I just like music. I like to be around music, whether it's loud or soft. I just vibe. I just kick back and just vibe. "

Any particular music?

"I listen to Future. That's one of my playlists. Pretty much listen all day, if you ask the guys. That's pretty much it. I just listen to music, man, just to relax."

