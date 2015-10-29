2015 Q&A: Bashaud Breeland

Bashaud Breeland, in his second year, has already proven to be a steadying force in the secondary after being drafted in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2014.
Your reputation is developing as a guy who can shut down great receivers. Are you extra motivated for those challenges?
"I pretty much treat it like every other week. ... It's just when I go against those type of players, my talent is really showcased. All eyes are on me, because I'm one of the key guys. I keep the same approach that I do every week."
**
Do you still have a chip on your shoulder because you dropped in the draft?**
"It motivates me a lot because I felt like I was one of the best in that class coming out. I got drafted and dropped to the fourth round and Washington gave me a chance to showcase my talent. Every day I'm trying to get better to show the world what I see."
What's the biggest difference in your second season as opposed to your rookie year?
"I'm more calm. The game has become slower. I'm picking up good on route concepts. Film study is better. Just overall confidence as a football player is better."
How did Clemson change you?
"It was a good experience. I had my ups and downs at Clemson. I feel like it made me who I am today. All of things I went through at Clemson, it kind of provided me for the things I'm going through here in Washington."
You have a 2-year-old daughter. What has being a father meant to you?
"She just calmed me down. I was a rowdy guy. She kind of showed me that I gotta look at every situation, not only through my perspective but through her perspective as well. I gotta make my decisions based off of her. My decisions dictate her life as well."
**
A countdown of the Top 10 images of Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland during the 2014 season.
You were close in coverage but beat for a few touchdowns against the Giants in Week 3. How long does that stick with you?**
"I mean, when things go bad on the field, I may be frustrated. Once I'm off the field, it's out of my mind. It's the next game, because that game is over and there's nothing I can change about that. I can only go back and look at the mistakes I did and try and correct for the next week. I don't really get on myself after a bad play because it's just football. You win some, you lose some. I'm always going to work to get better. I'm not going to try and make the same mistake twice."
You overcame a knee injury and one-game suspension during camp. What were the challenges?
"I had to stay into it mentally, coming into a new defense. I really had to stay in it mentally, playing the nickel and the outside corner, I had to learn two positions, and I had to learn off other peoples' mistakes, and learn the the way they do things. I wasn't able to get repetitions myself. ... It wasn't hard to get mentally in it because it's something I want to do. All I did was stay focused, stay here every day when I can and do what I can do to get better."
Your work ethic — why is it so good?
"Coming from college early and coming into the league not really knowing much about the process and how things go, I needed to give myself an edge as much as possible to show them that I want to be out there so I can compete for one of those top spots against the guys that have already been here or who already have been through the process."
Can you back off now?
"I don't, per se, have to do that all the time. It's more and more as I pick up the defense, but it's still a good tool for me to really give myself the edge. "
What's your favorite thing to do to get away from football?
"I just like music. I like to be around music, whether it's loud or soft. I just vibe. I just kick back and just vibe. "
Any particular music?
"I listen to Future. That's one of my playlists. Pretty much listen all day, if you ask the guys. That's pretty much it. I just listen to music, man, just to relax."
Read more Washington Times Redskins coverage here: http://www.washingtontimes.com/specials/washington-redskins-season/
.
.
.