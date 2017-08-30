2016 Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player Of The Year: Kirk Cousins

"It seems like he really understands what we are trying to get accomplished with each individual play," O'Connell said. "Both in the pass game and in the run game and he's doing a tremendous job of controlling things and getting us into the right plays, getting us into the right protections. Then when it's time to make a decision and make a throw, he's doing a really good job being accurate with the football and moving the team on a daily basis."

One player that Cousins worked extensively with during the offseason months was new wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr., who signed with the Redskins during free agency.

Pryor posted a 1,000-yard campaign in his first full year at wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. But with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon no longer in Washington, Cousins wanted to quickly build a relationship with Pryor. So the two worked out together privately before offseason workouts kicked into full gear at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

"Kirk is building trust in myself and all of the other receivers, and I think that's all it is, spending time off the field and away from the facility together," Pryor said. "I think that just builds trust, and you know that I have his back and he has mine, so I think it's that type of deal, and I think that's a must."

While Cousins is entering a second season playing under the franchise tag – a first in NFL history among quarterbacks – cornerback Josh Norman is confident No. 8 will continue to put Washington's offense in a position to put up points.