2016 Redskins Season In Review: Quarterbacks

The Redskins could place the franchise tag on him for a second straight season if they ultimately don't come to a long-term agreement.

"We all have to come to a conclusion of how we want to pursue this thing," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said at his end of season presser. "So that's going to come. We're going to have player evaluations for the next couple of weeks here with our staff and general manager and Bruce [Allen]. We'll go from there."

Gruden believes that Cousins will have some "goodwill towards this organization" based on the situation he's been placed in and surely earned following the 2015 training camp, but understands business decisions will have to be made from both sides.

"As far as what he's feeling as far as negotiations are concerned, I'm sure he's going to leave it up to his agent," Gruden said. "That's what most people do. And if they come up with a deal, if we feel like it's fair and they feel like it's fair, and we come up to one that'd be great. If not, then we'll see what happens."

McCoy, meanwhile, signed a reported three-year deal last offseason. While he did not see game action for the first time in his seven-year career, the Texas product is confident he can still produce at a high level.

"I'll continue to work and continue to prepare, there are always things to improve on," McCoy said. "I've got to practice and compete three days every week this year. I love practice. We all want to see the field, but when you're not seeing the field, you have to find ways to improve and I did that this year."

As for Sudfeld, the rookie treated each week as if he were starting to help his transition to the NFL. While it was a lot of time spent at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park without being active, Sudfeld hopes the preparation he's already put in will pay off if he gets a chance to appear in regular season action.