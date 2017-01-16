2016 Season In Review: Wide Receivers

"I definitely want to play here, but its football," Garçon said. "It's different from January to March. It's football, it's not the Xs and Os, it's the business side of it, which I have no control over."

Jackson just completed the final year of his three-year contract signed in 2014 when the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly released him.

The Redskins were the only team he visited during his brief stint on the open market.

"It's been a great three years," Jackson said in December. "I've had a great time here in Washington. I love the city, a lot of great memories. As far as me thinking about my time being here, if it could be my last, I don't really look at it like that. We'll see how it plays out. That's all I can say."

The hope for Doctson is that he can be ready for OTAs, providing him a fresh opportunity and an entire offseason to get acclimated.

"Hopefully he can ramp it up…here in the next couple weeks and start running and moving, because he's going to be a big part of our plans next year if he's healthy," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said.

And for Crowder, the soon-to-be third-year player understands that he's become a key cog in a high octane offense, but wants to make sure his production remains consistent.

"I'm still kind of disappointed in a way, because I felt like I didn't end the season as well. I felt like you know my production went down these last three, four, five games whatever," Crowder said. "You know I'm just going to use it as motivation to just keep working, working hard in the offseason and trying to get better as my career continues."

Grant and Harris are under contract for the 2017 season.