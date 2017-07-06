2017 Redskins In Richmond: Cornerbacks

Then consider the addition of defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, who has worked hard on returning to the fundamentals, teaching technique to the defensive backs and helping them re-learn their position again.

"I'm finally learning football. I'm learning techniques," Phillips said. "I'm learning what to be looking for, to be able to slow myself down and just play ball, you know, versus using athletic ability all the time. Once you understand the game, once you understand what's going on, you can slow things down and basically play faster actually. So I'm just learning the game."

With Norman and Breeland locked in as the starting cornerbacks, it should be interesting to see how younger players will shake out the depth chart beneath them. Head coach Jay Gruden has been impressed with Fuller, who spent most of last year rushing back from an injury he suffered early in his senior year.

"I think his confidence in his body, number one," Gruden said in June. "Just talking to him yesterday or today, I think he feels a lot better with where he is physically and that's important obviously for a DB. We probably pushed him a little bit too hard. He felt good, but I don't think he was really quite his 100 percent self. He was good enough to play, he's a tough guy, he'll fight through anything, but I think this year he feels like the strength is back. He's got a little bit more speed and quickness and I think you'll see a better player."

The Redskins will want to keep Moreau on the roster regardless of how much he is able to play throughout camp, but that should still give Holsey, and college free agent Tevin Homer, some valuable opportunities and reps to show their skills in an otherwise crowded field.

Gruden, for the time being, sees Holsey challenging Fuller and Phillips at the nickel cornerback position.

"He played very well [in college]. He competed against Mike Williams and did a great job," Gruden said. "I love his competitiveness. You look as his measurables and he's not the biggest guy in the world, but he competes as good as any corner we've seen out there. We're excited to throw him in the mix and let him compete at nickel/corner and special teams obviously."