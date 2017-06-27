2017 Redskins In Richmond: Defensive Line

With significant turnover, the Redskins will have to use training camp and the preseason schedule to determine a new defensive line rotation.

While Tomsula said during offseason workouts that he doesn't much care for depth charts on paper, any defensive lineman that is active on game days will play.

One of the questions up front with the group will be who plays nose tackle – when the Redskins are in their base package – and Washington has a few options including Taylor and Mbu.

As for Allen, the Redskins slowly brought him along during his first professional offseason workouts, mixing him in with both the first- and second-team defensive units.

"Jonathan is everything we thought he was," Tomsula said. "Coming in, there is a big curve here and I'm not going to throw him to the wolves. …You know, everybody wants to see him walk in and sit in that spot and go. We're not going to do that. We're going to let him learn and understand what we're doing and then go after."

Training camp will also provide extended looks at how much second-year defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Anthony Lanier have grown during the offeason.

For Lanier in particular, he's noticeably bigger and has packed on 20 pounds in recent months.

"When I met him in February he was a 271 pounds and not very strong," Tomsula said. "I mean, the other day I saw him at 291 pounds and saw him squatting 600 pounds. So that's what I see with Anthony Lanier. Obviously a big, long, really good athletic guy."