2017 Redskins In Richmond: Specialists

Otherwise, Hopkins had a productive year, especially considering the Redskins used him nearly twice as much as 2015 due to their persistent struggles in the red zone. He connected on 34-of-42 field goals, hitting a long of 53 yards, while making 36-of-39 extra points.

Hopkins connected on 12 consecutive field goals to start the year, which included a five-field goal performance against the Giants in Week 3, earning him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Throughout the team's three games in September, Hopkins was also a perfect 5-of-5 on extra points, landing him NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

His strong leg continued to make an impact on kickoffs, too, averaging 62.9 yards per kickoff and forcing 65 touchbacks and only 25 returns, the same amount he let up in 2015 on 12 fewer kicks.

Despite the team's red zone struggles, Way was barely used in 2016 due to the prolific nature of the team's offense, which rarely needed Way's services in the middle of the field. Way punted just 49 times last season, down from 70 the year before, for an average of 38.9 yards and placing 15 of them inside the 20-yard line while allowing zero touchdowns.

Rounding out the group, Nick Sundberg returns to longsnapper after signing a multi-year contract extension this past offseason. He only missed one game last year – the Redskins brought in a backup against the Packers – and his consistency was rewarded with a new deal.

On the returning end, wide receiver Jamison Crowder looks like he will continue to take punts, as he did throughout offseason practices. Last season he made 27 returns and averaged 12.1 yards per return, which included his first touchdown, an 85-yard sprint to the end zone in Baltimore.

For kickoffs, Chris Thompson remains a sure option along with Will Blackmon, who filled in for Crowder once last year on the punt team. Thompson took 17 kickoffs back for 360 yards (a 21.2-yard average). Blackmon had some explosive runs when the ball came to his side of the end zone, taking four kicks back for 109 yards, including a 45-yard scamper.

WHAT TO WATCH:

If the Redskins have their way, both Hopkins and Way won't be needed too often for punts and field goals, believing that the offense will continue to put up strong numbers even with the departures of some big name wide receivers.