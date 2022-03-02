Key takeaways from GM Martin Mayhew's Combine press conference

Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew addressed the media at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier today. Here are some key takeaways from his press conference.

1. He echoed much of Rivera's statements about finding a quarterback.

Finding a quarterback is a big piece of the puzzle. It's an obvious statement, but it's also one that the Commanders need to address as they roll through their offseason.

Like head coach Ron Rivera, Mayhew said the team is looking at all avenues to find a signal-caller. There's not a consensus No. 1, like there has been in years past, and that much is clear by the mock drafts that have come out in recent weeks. Some believe it's Kenny Pickett, while others are supporting Malik Willis or another option.

Mayhew does believe that some of the prospects will separate themselves from the rest this week.

"We are looking to address it now, if possible," Mayhew said of the quarterback position. "That's where our focus is."