2022 Combine Notebook | Quarterbacks galore

The NFL Scouting Combine was in full swing Wednesday with quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers addressing the media. Here's a few notes on what they had to say.

-- Matt Corral said he is "100%" after coming off an ankle injury he sustained in the Sugar Bowl, but he is still playing it safe and not throwing during the Combine. Instead, he will wait until his Pro Day to display his game, which he said he tries to model after Aaron Rodgers. "Just watching the guy play and making it look effortless from the arm angles, from him making the throw from any platform, any angles. That is definitely a guy I want to emulate my game after, for sure."