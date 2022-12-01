2022 Command Force Fall Dance Clinic

Do you want to join the Force? Come refine your skills for Command Force auditions at our Fall Dance Clinic hosted by Cerdafied Dance Studios. This class will be led by Command Force Captains and give you a glimpse into what it is like to be on the team. The prep class will consist of a dynamic warmup, stretch, across the floor, and a hip hop combo. At the conclusion you will have a chance to ask questions to CF Captains and Coaches. Space is limited so register now!