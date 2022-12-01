News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 Command Force Fall Dance Clinic

Dec 01, 2022 at 12:32 PM

*Sat., December 10th | 2:00-5:00 PM
Cerdafied Dance Studios
6120-A Franconia Rd, Alexandria, VA 22310 *

Do you want to join the Force? Come refine your skills for Command Force auditions at our Fall Dance Clinic hosted by Cerdafied Dance Studios. This class will be led by Command Force Captains and give you a glimpse into what it is like to be on the team. The prep class will consist of a dynamic warmup, stretch, across the floor, and a hip hop combo. At the conclusion you will have a chance to ask questions to CF Captains and Coaches. Space is limited so register now!

*Open to ages 18 and over. All participants must have prior dance experience. Registration fees are non-refundable.
*

Please reach out via email tocommandforce@commanders.com with any questions.

Clinic Timeline of Events:

Table inside Article
2:00-2:30 PMCheck-in
2:30-4:30 PMWarm-ups, combo demonstration from CF Captains, perform & record in small groups
4:30-5:00 PMQ&A with Command Force Captains and Coaches

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising