2022 Entertainment Team Clinics

Join the Washington Entertainment Team for a series of dance clinics leading up to the 2022 Audition!

These classes will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Entertainment Team studio at FedExField, and will be led by the current Entertainment Team Captains and Coach. Each session is $100 (Includes 2 classes). Providing you book all 4 sessions, you'll receive a discount of $50. ($350 total for 8 classes)

Dates:

Session 1: March 29th & March 30th

Session 2: April 5th & 6th

Session 3: April 12th & 13th

Session 4: April 19th & 20th

Format:

Tuesdays - Warm-up, technique, learn combo, record routine in smaller groups for feedback.

Wednesdays - Warm-up, learn a section of choreography that will be taught at auditions from Head Coach Jade Kenny, Q&A

Registrants will receive a video file to keep with feedback from coaches and captains to help with your preparation following each session.

PERFORMERS WHO REGISTERED AND ATTEND ALL FOUR SESSIONS (8 Classes) WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO SKIP THE ACROSS THE FLOOR ROUND OF AUDITIONS.

Space is limited so make sure to register now! Open to ages 18 and over. All applicants must have prior dance experience. Registration fees are non-refundable.