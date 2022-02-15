News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 Entertainment Team Clinics

Feb 15, 2022 at 03:05 PM

Join the Washington Entertainment Team for a series of dance clinics leading up to the 2022 Audition!

These classes will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Entertainment Team studio at FedExField, and will be led by the current Entertainment Team Captains and Coach. Each session is $100 (Includes 2 classes). Providing you book all 4 sessions, you'll receive a discount of $50. ($350 total for 8 classes)

Dates:

Session 1: March 29th & March 30th

Session 2: April 5th & 6th

Session 3: April 12th & 13th

Session 4: April 19th & 20th

Format:

Tuesdays - Warm-up, technique, learn combo, record routine in smaller groups for feedback.

Wednesdays - Warm-up, learn a section of choreography that will be taught at auditions from Head Coach Jade Kenny, Q&A

Registrants will receive a video file to keep with feedback from coaches and captains to help with your preparation following each session.

PERFORMERS WHO REGISTERED AND ATTEND ALL FOUR SESSIONS (8 Classes) WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO SKIP THE ACROSS THE FLOOR ROUND OF AUDITIONS.

Space is limited so make sure to register now! Open to ages 18 and over. All applicants must have prior dance experience. Registration fees are non-refundable.

Please reach out via email to Entertainmentteam@commanders.com with any questions.

Related Content

news

4 things Commanders fans should know heading into the 2022 offseason

Now that Super Bowl LVI is in the books, the NFL 2022 offseason has officially begun. here's a look at five things fans need to know heading into the next few months.
news

Jon Allen, Kendall Fuller named among PFF's Top 101 players

Allen is the fourth-highest ranked interior defensive lineman on the list, while Fuller is the fifth-highest cornerback.
news

Wake Up Washington | Where the Commanders stand in the 2022 offseason power rankings

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Advertising