News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2022 free agency preview | Cornerback

Mar 08, 2022 at 02:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AP_21304744748380
Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 19-13. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Any opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, which means that now it's time to take a break from all the draft talk and shift to free agency.

The Washington Commanders, who have managed to find some quality starters since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach. Several of those players are set to hit the open market once again, and keeping them on the roster is a priority. There are, however, plenty of options for the team to sign once the league year begins on March 16.

In the meantime, Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. After taking a look at the receivers, next up are the cornerbacks.

Stephon Gilmore

AP_21304744748380
Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related Links

It took Gilmore seven games to get on the field for the Carolina Panthers after he was traded away from the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick. And when he did, he didn't put up the numbers he had over the last four years.

With that said, he's still one of the best players available this year.

"He played well on just 304 snaps with the Panthers last season, showing that he can still produce at a reasonable level," wrote PFF.com

Gilmore has an impressive resume to offer to his next team, assuming the Panthers don't re-sign him. He has 116 passes defensed over his distinguished 10-year career, including back-to-back seasons with 20 in 2018 and 2019. While he can play in any system, he thrives as a man corner who gives the league's top wideouts fits.

Washington seems content with its cornerbacks, but general manager Martin Mayhew said they're always looking to add more talent. Signing Gilmore would absolutely do that.

J.C. Jackson

AP_20258520774751
Stew Milne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

There are some who believe that J.C. Jackson is going to be one of the most enticing players on the market this year, and based on how he played in 2021, they may be right.

It was ill-advised for quarterbacks to challenge last year. His eight interceptions were second only to the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs; he led the league with a career-high 23 pass breakups; and according to PFF, he allowed one of the lowest passer ratings since 2018. Like Gilmore, he's best suited as a man corner, where he led the league with an 84.4 rating.

What's more, recording a career-high 58 tackles doesn't hurt his value, either. His production isn't just a one-year flash, either. He had nine picks in 2020 on just 11 starts.

Washington likes to lean on zone coverages in the secondary, and it already added William Jackson III, whose background is mostly in man-to-man situations. Still, it would be interesting to add another Jackson with exceptional ability to the group.

Carlton Davis

AP_20301724349877
Logan Bowles/A2020

Carlton Davis doesn't have as many interceptions as Jackson or nearly as much experience as Gilmore. And technically, he is coming off a down year.

However, he's still an experienced, young cornerback with 50 starts in four seasons. That alone should be enough to tempt teams to make an offer for him.

It would be hard to find a team that Davis doesn't fit with. He works best in zone schemes, but he can handle man assignments as well. Next Gen Stats ranks him as the 15th-best corner in terms of EPA (expected points added) when targeted with a -8.9, and he allowed a 53.4% completion rate.

If the Buccaneers elect not to re-sign him, he'll likely get swooped up quickly by a cornerback-needy team.

Casey Hayward Jr.

AP_21259000615387
Greg Trott

Casey Hayward Jr. is one of the oldest corners available this year. At 32 years old, Hayward has played for the Packers, Chargers and Raiders during his career. He's not a long term answer, but he is a consistent player who can add some veteran leadership to a secondary.

That was the case last year, when the Raiders signed him to a one-year deal. Not only did he start all 17 games, but he also recorded a 75.0 cover grade for the fifth time in six seasons.

Hayward is not at the same level as when he got back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017, but he has at least eight pass breakups over the last four seasons. Last season proved that he is still serviceable, though, and could be a "second wave" acquisition.

Charvarius Ward

AP_21018666895148
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021

Charvarius Ward has started to emerge as an interesting target for teams looking for a corner, and it's easy to see why: in addition to several impressive aspects of his skillset, he's also one of the best tacklers at the position.

Ward, an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State University, recorded 67 tackles in 2021. It's actually the third time in as many seasons that he posted at least 50. He had a missed tackle rate of only 5%, which is the lowest for an outside cornerback since 2019, according to PFF. Like many cornerbacks this year, he's solid in man coverage, where he can use his 6-foot-1 frame and physicality to beat receivers.

"Given his career production, he projects better as a No. 2 option, particularly in a man-heavy scheme on a team that dictates matchups," wrote PFF.

Ward does have his limitations, particularly in zone coverage and in the slot, but given that he's only 25 years old, he can still develop in a more well-rounded player.

Related Content

news

Here's how to participate in the Sean Taylor Memorial Project beginning on April 1

The ongoing project will provide opportunities for fans to celebrate the Washington Legend throughout 2022 and beyond. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Local prospects shine at Combine

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 free agency preview | Wide receiver

Commanders.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. First up are the wide receivers
news

Wake Up Washington | Takeaways from Combine Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 7, 2022.
news

2022 Combine notebook | All about the fronts

The NFL Scouting Combine trudges on in Indianapolis, and today the defensive line and linebackers addressed the media while the offensive linemen conducted on-field workouts. Here's a look at some of the highlights from the day.
news

The art of the interview: For Rivera and his staff, every detail matters

For the first time in nearly two years, Rivera and the Commanders are able to conduct in-person interviews ahead of the draft, and it's given them a better evaluation of prospects.
news

'BRO WHAT?!': McLaurin applauds Buckeyes Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson for blazing 40 times

Olave and Wilson were two of nine players who ran sub 4.4 times in the 40-yard dash during on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Wake Up Washington | Roster fortifications and QB evaluations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 4, 2022.
news

2022 Combine notebook | 40 times and more on-field workouts

On-field workouts officially began at Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, and the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends were up first. Here are a few notes from the evening.
news

For Mayhew, past experiences provide guidance for building Commanders roster

Mayhew, who was previously the general manager for the Detroit Lions, turned an 0-16 team into a playoff contender.
Advertising