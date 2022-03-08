2022 free agency preview | Cornerback

Charvarius Ward has started to emerge as an interesting target for teams looking for a corner, and it's easy to see why: in addition to several impressive aspects of his skillset, he's also one of the best tacklers at the position.

Ward, an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State University, recorded 67 tackles in 2021. It's actually the third time in as many seasons that he posted at least 50. He had a missed tackle rate of only 5%, which is the lowest for an outside cornerback since 2019, according to PFF. Like many cornerbacks this year, he's solid in man coverage, where he can use his 6-foot-1 frame and physicality to beat receivers.

"Given his career production, he projects better as a No. 2 option, particularly in a man-heavy scheme on a team that dictates matchups," wrote PFF.