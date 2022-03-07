2022 free agency preview | Wide receiver

Adams is sure to get the most attention in free agency at the position, but Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin isn't far behind him.

Godwin's torn ACL isn't an ideal situation, but it doesn't seem to be affecting his value on the market. And why should it? After all, he's been one of the best weapons for the Buccaneers since he arrived in 2017. Prior to his injury, he was well on his way to getting a career-high in receiving yards. He missed the last three games and still managed to get his second 1,000-yard season in three years.

One of the biggest draws for Godwin is his catch rate, which has been at least 70% for the past three seasons. Last year, when Godwin was given the franchise tag by the Buccaneers, he ranked sixth in passer rating generated when targeted.