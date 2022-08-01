As 2022 NFL Fan of the Year program launches, fans presented with opportunity to become first-ever "Commanders Fan of the Year"

The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year program has kicked off, offering the special chance for one Washington Commanders fan to attend NFL Honors and Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Notably, this year's selection will also be recognized as the first-ever Commanders Fan of the Year.

The program is designed to celebrate extraordinary fans from each of the 32 clubs who are a positive influence and inspire others through their love of football. Last season, FAN ambassador and Philly-native Erikka Resendiz was chosen as the Washington Football Team Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, after sharing her story of how her love for the team connected her to her high school sweetheart-turned-husband and the ways in which her fandom helped cope with a miscarriage in 2020.

"I had a difficult time grieving, and it [her fandom] helped me to focus my energy into other areas of my life," Resendiz said. "I used this team to help me look forward to better days."

Erikka, who is now a mother to a daughter named Kerrigan, was surprised with the announcement of her Fan of the Year selection in an on-field ceremony at FedExField during Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to learning she would be attending NFL Honors and the Super Bowl, she was presented with several prizes including a custom jersey, an engraved game ball, exclusive access to NFL events and a Captain Morgan cooler. Erikka's family was also hosted in a suite during the game.

"I can't believe it. It's just amazing," Erikka said. "It just makes me feel that much more connected to a community that I didn't grow up in, but welcomed me in."

This year marks the third year of the program. Fans have until Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. to go to www.nfl.com/honors/fan-of-the-year to submit their entries, which will be judged by a panel based on 1) passion, enthusiasm and fandom for favorite team and the NFL, 2) inspiration story, and 3) community spirit. Finalists and one guest will receive a round trip to Glendale, Arizona and be given two passes to the NFL Honors, the Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl LVII.

The finalist with the highest overall score will be named the Grand Prize winner and will receive and NFL Honors trophy. The Grand Prize winner will be announced on or about Feb. 11, 2023.