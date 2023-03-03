2023 Combine notebook | QBs show confidence, DBs flaunt athleticism

-- It does not take long to see that Anthony Richardson is physically gifted. There aren't many quarterbacks walking around at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. There are some rumors that Richardson could even be a top five pick, but his critics will point out his skills as a passer as causes for concern. Maybe they are right, but Richardson, who believes he is a blend of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, was quick to dismiss them today. When asked about throwing his passes with too much velocity, Richardson responded with, "I don't care if someone complains that I throw the ball too hard. They better catch it."