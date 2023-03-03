2023 free agency preview | Offensive line

Now that we have addressed Brown, let's go into players that are more realistic targets for Washington if they decide to pick up a flyer on them. At 31 years old, Lewan is one of the more experienced offensive linemen available, and when he was healthy, he was among the top players at his position.

Let's turn the clocks back to 2018, when Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million contract that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in history at the time. He had been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the previous two seasons, and he stayed consistent in the years following that deal with just four sacks allowed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

The problem is that Lewan has not been on the field much over the last few seasons. He suffered two ACL injuries to the same knee in the last three seasons with the most recent incident occurring in Week 2 of 2022.