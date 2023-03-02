2023 Combine notebook | On-field workouts begin in Indianapolis

-- It's now time for everyone's favorite drill this time of year: the 40-yard dash. There were several interior defensive linemen that helped improve their draft stock. Georgia's Nolan Smith led the group with a 4.44, but he was not the only one who ran a sub-4.5. Tennessee's Byron Young had a 4.48 second run, while Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey had the fastest time among the first group of defensive linemen with a 4.67.

-- Iowa State pass rusher Will McDonald IV reportedly had a fever of 104 degrees on Tuesday but insisted on participating in some of the drills. He did not run the 40, but he did go through the agility drill and showed solid quickness. He also had a 36-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

-- Moving on to the edge rushers and linebackers, most people's eyes were on Alabama's Will Anderson, who impressed during his interviews with teams and media members. He did not disappoint with a 4.69, but other players like Auburn's Owen Pappoe and Clemson's Trenton Simpson both ran 4.5 in their unofficial times.

-- Here's a couple notes on the vertical jumps for the linebackers: Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji led the position with a 38.5-inch vertical. Tennessee's Jeremy Banks and Iowa's Jack Campbell was not far behind with 37.5-inch verticals, and Alabama's Henry To'oTo'o came in at 11th with a 32-inch jump.