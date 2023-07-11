One burning question about Washington's cornerbacks ahead of the 2023 season

Granted, there was not much contact during the offseason, and neither McLaurin, Samuel nor Dotson is as big of a target as Brown or Lamb. Still, it's a positive that Forbes can handle himself against receivers of that caliber.

"We're looking for a guy that can impact the ball when it's being thrown, when it's in the air, and that's who he was in college and that's what he's showing us so far," Rivera said. "So, it's been pretty exciting. We're feeling really good about it so far. Obviously, there is the physical nature of the game that we'll have to watch once we get the pads on, but as of right now everything else he's done, he's done exactly what we saw."

Forbes likely will not be a starter as a rookie. St-Juste and Kendall Fuller are expected to be the primary cornerbacks on the outside, although Fuller and St-Juste's versatility does mean they could move around to get all three players on the field.

Forbes will still end up getting a sizable chunk of the snaps, though, partly because he had such a good offseason. Like Rivera said, the real test for Forbes will be in fully padded practices during camp, but so far, Forbes has answered any questions that may arise about whether his size will be a problem in the NFL.

It's only July, but all signs point to Forbes having the impact the Commanders believing he could be.