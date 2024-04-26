2024 NFL Draft Grades | Analysts hail Commanders for picking 'game-changer' at No. 2  

Analysis: "Make no mistake, this is a plenty exciting move for Washington to kick-start a new day under Dan Quinn and Adam Peters. But this might not necessarily be the safe pick some deem it to be. The Heisman Trophy winner can be an electric presence behind center. Still, Daniels needs to speed up his processing and learn to attack the middle of the field more often. Above all, it's on the Commanders to leverage his scintillating running skills and ability to pick apart defenses from the pocket while keeping him off a Justin Fields-like trajectory in the early portion of his career."

Analysis: "No prospect had a greater rise throughout the 2023 campaign than LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Arizona State transfer showed improvement upon joining the Tigers in 2022. But he erupted for a Heisman Trophy-winning performance this past fall. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, ran for 1,134 more and contributed 50 total touchdowns during his final year on campus.

On top of being an experienced upperclassman, Daniels received help from what amounts to a quarterback "flight simulator" coordinated by LSU's director of performance innovation, Jack Mariucci, which allowed more mental reps in game-like scenarios.

"It kind of put him in a visualization," LSU quarterback coach Joe Sloan told The Athletic's Alec Lewis. "I think it's just about making decisions. Make a decision. Make a decision. Make a decision. It was an opportunity to sit there and make a lot of decisions in a short amount of time, and you're not sweating. It's huge."

As Daniels progressed as a passer, his athleticism unlocked his full potential, as defenses couldn't handle both phases of his game. The 6'4", 210-pound dual-threat option takes some wicked hits and needs to protect himself better in the NFL, though.

LSU's offense also didn't allow Daniels to consistently work the middle of the field, which is an area where he'll need to continue improving. Otherwise, the reigning AP College Football Player of the Year should be an instant weapon in the NFL.