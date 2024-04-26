 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft Grades | Analysts hail Commanders for picking 'game-changer' at No. 2  

Apr 26, 2024
The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

With their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders added a duel-threat signal-caller to their roster by selecting LSU QB Jayden Daniels, and the decision has received praise from analysts around the league.

Most expected the Commanders to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick on Night 1 as the position has been, to put it mildly, a major pain point for the franchise for a handful of years. While mocks a dozen speculated on who Washington's brass might choose with No. 2, it was mostly narrowed down to a small handful of guys, and Daniels was a name, specifically, that kept being associated with the Burgundy & Gold.

And for good reason. He has all the traits a team looking for a franchise quarterback would salivate over, including deep-ball accuracy, the ability to make plays with his legs, a great football IQ, leadership qualities, a one-of-a-kind work ethic, the list goes on. As general manager Adam Peters put it simply in his presser last night: "To us, he was special in every way on and off the field."

Here's how the draft pundits graded the move:

**Chad Reuter (NFL.com): A**

Analysis: "The ascension of Daniels during his senior season led to this moment. The inconsistency shown through his career at Arizona State and LSU disappeared, especially in the second half of the season, when his decisiveness in the pocket allowed throws to hit their targets and his elusiveness and speed as a runner caused defenses major headaches. The hope is Daniels continues to add weight to his frame as he matures, which would make him even stronger in the pocket to use his arm to distribute the ball to Commanders receivers Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin."

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): A

Analysis: "I love this pick. It's a great situation for a rookie. The team has a new owner, coach and now quarterback. They can grow together. He will be the best QB in this class."

Rob Rang (FOX Sports): A

Analysis: "The reigning Heisman Trophy winner offers a dazzling combination of slithery scrambling ability and deep-ball accuracy that make him a nightmare to defend. He is a polarizing prospect among scouts due to his relatively slim frame and the fact that his production at LSU was undeniably boosted by an exceptional receiving corps, but Daniels was a game-changer even back at Arizona State and consistently progressed throughout college. For a defensive-minded head coach like Dan Quinn, it is easy to understand why the Commanders see Daniels' maturity and dual-threat ability as the perfect leader for Washington's rebuild."

PHOTOS | 'That Kid' becomes a Commander

Take a look at the moment the Washington Commanders informed Jayden Daniels that he would be their No. 2 overall pick. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): A

Analysis: "The Commanders made the right choice over Drake Maye given Daniels can be like Lamar Jackson with his running ability and big-play passing. That lines up well with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who made the most out of Kyler Murray in Arizona early. Daniels has a high athletic ceiling as a fellow Heisman winner to Williams.

Chet Gresham (Draft Kings): A

Analysis: "Daniels won the Heisman trophy after a tremendous 2023. His speed pops off the field, but his pocket presence, accuracy and touch is a huge strength. He'll need to learn to protect himself as a runner more in the NFL, but if he can stay healthy, he's a great start to a new era in Washington. His ability as a runner should help him keep the offense moving while he adjusts to the NFL. This was a no-brainer pick as the Commanders get their man."

PHOTOS | The best of Jayden Daniels

Check out the top photos of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels from his days at LSU and Arizona State. (Photos via The Associated Press)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles for a 35-yard run past the Purdue defense including safety Antonio Stevens (35) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU running back Logan Diggs (3) takes a handoff from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries past Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Georgia State linebacker Jontrey Hunter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final home game, before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Daniels is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw as UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes under pressure in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, hands off to running back Rachaad White during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) performs in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a first down against Southern California's Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) and Kana'i Mauga (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) pushes through an attempted tackle by Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith (20) for a second half touchdown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 41-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to find a hole in the Arkansas defense as he runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. LSU won 34-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries as Auburn linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries for a gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 41-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown thrown by LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, left, runs from Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arizona State Jayden Daniels scrambles to score a touchdown against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Arizona State Jayden Daniels scrambles to score a touchdown against Washington in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks on the sideline the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. LSU won 62-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles as he tries to get away from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) after scoring a 2-point conversion during overtime of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles from the pocket as Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) can't make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) jogs between drills before an NCAA football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs before the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
DFILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Georgia State safety TyGee Leach (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Daniels was selected as The Associated Press college football player of the year, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the school's second winner in the past five seasons. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper near the goal line in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver against Purdue during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) slips the tackle of Arizona's Finton Connolly (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tripped up as he carries in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. LSU won 34-31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs off the field following a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for a receiver as Purdue defensive end Kydran Jenkins puts on pressure during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Mississippi linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (11) tackles LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Mississippi 55-49. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rolls out to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during an NCAA football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Arizona State won 42-23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped by Florida safety Kamari Wilson, right, and linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., left, as he tries to run from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) and Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to escape the grasp of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Stanford defensive end Tucker Fisk, right front, helps sacks Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. LSU won 32-31 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles under pressure from Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (56) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels scores on a carry as Washington's Cooper McDonald defends duirng the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels runs against Arizona in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks during practice before the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids the tackle of UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is sacked by Oregon State defensive back Mason Moran during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Oregon State won 35-34. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is pressured by Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner while throwing a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels lifts college football's Heisman Trophy after winning it in New York, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball past Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Matt Verderame (Sports Illustrated): B+

Analysis: "Daniels has enjoyed a meteoric rise throughout the last year, going from a pro afterthought to a top choice. Last year with LSU, Daniels totaled 50 touchdowns (throwing for 40) while earning the Heisman Trophy."

"In Washington, Daniels inherits a team with a revamped offensive line along with a top receiver in Terry McLaurin. However, he also takes on a franchise starved for success, being run by entirely new personnel from ownership to the coaching staff. Big changes for all involved."

Joseph Acosta (SB Nation): B+

Analysis: "The Commanders needed a QB who could provide some pop, and Daniels does that. He's a big play waiting to happen with his arm and legs, and those explosive plays will work well with Kliff Kingsbury. I have a lot of questions about his ability to mitigate taking massive shots as a runner and passer, and his ability to throw over the middle, but he won't be asked to do so in Washington. This is a good pick."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA TODAY): B

Analysis: "Make no mistake, this is a plenty exciting move for Washington to kick-start a new day under Dan Quinn and Adam Peters. But this might not necessarily be the safe pick some deem it to be. The Heisman Trophy winner can be an electric presence behind center. Still, Daniels needs to speed up his processing and learn to attack the middle of the field more often. Above all, it's on the Commanders to leverage his scintillating running skills and ability to pick apart defenses from the pocket while keeping him off a Justin Fields-like trajectory in the early portion of his career."

Brent Sobleski (Bleacher Report): B

Analysis: "No prospect had a greater rise throughout the 2023 campaign than LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Arizona State transfer showed improvement upon joining the Tigers in 2022. But he erupted for a Heisman Trophy-winning performance this past fall. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, ran for 1,134 more and contributed 50 total touchdowns during his final year on campus.

On top of being an experienced upperclassman, Daniels received help from what amounts to a quarterback "flight simulator" coordinated by LSU's director of performance innovation, Jack Mariucci, which allowed more mental reps in game-like scenarios.

"It kind of put him in a visualization," LSU quarterback coach Joe Sloan told The Athletic's Alec Lewis. "I think it's just about making decisions. Make a decision. Make a decision. Make a decision. It was an opportunity to sit there and make a lot of decisions in a short amount of time, and you're not sweating. It's huge."

As Daniels progressed as a passer, his athleticism unlocked his full potential, as defenses couldn't handle both phases of his game. The 6'4", 210-pound dual-threat option takes some wicked hits and needs to protect himself better in the NFL, though.

LSU's offense also didn't allow Daniels to consistently work the middle of the field, which is an area where he'll need to continue improving. Otherwise, the reigning AP College Football Player of the Year should be an instant weapon in the NFL.

"I tell people this: Outside of Patrick Mahomes, I haven't coached against someone like this," an FBS opponent told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman about Daniels. "He's just very hard to defend. We tried to force him to run it to take it out of his hands. The throws he makes and the timing he has, I thought was second to none. He throws the deep ball extremely accurately."

