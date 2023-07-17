2023 training camp preview | Cornerback

-- Can the depth improve: Once St-Juste began missing games, that meant Washington's depth at cornerback needed to step up and prove itself. The results were mixed, which is why it was apparent that Washington needed to add more talent to the position.

That's not to say that it was an entirely unpleasant experience. On the contrary, there were a few positives to be gleaned from Washington's cornerback depth. Christian Holmes, a former seventh-round pick, is one such example. He had a strong afternoon in his first bit of action against the Atlanta Falcons, posting a season high cover grade of 69.3.

However, it was also clear that Holmes still needed time to develop. The following week, he allowed a 55-yard reception by Darius Slayton that rejuvenated the Giants' offense. There were several factors that led to Washington relinquishing its 10-0 lead over the Giants, but that play certainly was a contributing factor.

Another player who stood out is Danny Johnson, who re-signed with the team this offseason for getting a career-high 29 tackles with nine pass breakups. Johnson has been reliable and consistent for the majority of his career, and he'll need to continue that as he heads into his sixth season with the team.