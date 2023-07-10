2023 training camp preview | Tight ends

-- Curtis Hodges' development: Like Turner, we never really got to see what Curtis Hodges could be, despite a few flashes in training camp, because he was on Injured Reserve for the entire season. But, like most of the tight end position, Hodges is healthy again, and it's possible he could find a role as the fourth player on the depth chart.

Hodges, an undrafted free agent from Arizona State, was largely viewed as a project last year but showed his potential as a pass-catcher at various points of the offseason.

Like everyone on offense, Hodges has gotten some tough coaching from Bieniemy, but he looks healthy and made some clutch catches in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

And like Turner, Hodges can sense how often tight ends are going to be used in Bieniemy's offense.

"We're catching a lot of balls, running a lot of routes," Hodges said. "That was something to get used to off the first week, but the second week was easier. You noticed it Day 1."